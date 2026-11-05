Lame-duck Trump: What he can, can't do — 10 key questions answered

Dubai: Donald Trump may have lost his party’s grip on Congress, but the US president still holds some of the most powerful tools in American government — including the authority to direct military operations, issue executive orders and veto legislation.

Trump will remain in the White House until January 2029, and his constitutional powers have not diminished. But when Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress on January 3, 2027, they will gain significant authority over government spending, investigations and presidential appointments.

A lame duck is a political leader approaching the end of their term whose influence is declining, often because they cannot seek another term or have suffered an electoral setback.

The central reality is that Trump has lost congressional support, not the presidency. Democrats have gained powerful checks on his administration, but stopping him will require more than winning an election.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.