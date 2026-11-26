Health Ministry confirms final toll as prosecutors investigate deadly Ring Road fire
Dubai: The death toll from a massive fuel tanker fire on Cairo’s Ring Road has risen to 31, with 21 others injured, Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Thursday, confirming the final casualty figures from Wednesday night’s disaster in Giza Governorate.
The updated toll marks a sharp increase from the 21 deaths and 15 injuries reported earlier, as authorities continue investigating the circumstances of the devastating blaze.
The fire erupted near the Tenth Tunnel in Al Warraq district, in the Imbaba area of Giza, after a truck carrying petroleum products overturned on the Ring Road on Wednesday evening.
According to the Health Ministry, 39 ambulances were deployed to the scene to assist with rescue operations and transport the injured to Imbaba General Hospital, Al Warraq Central Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Specialist Hospital.
The blaze engulfed vehicles near the tanker, leaving 27 cars and motorcycles burnt or charred, according to the latest official figures.
Bus passengers caught in deadly explosion
Local media reported harrowing accounts of motorists and bystanders who rushed towards the burning tanker to help those trapped, only to be caught in a powerful explosion that sent flames spreading across the surrounding vehicles.
Among those caught up in the disaster were approximately 14 passengers aboard a bus that happened to be near the tanker when it struck a concrete barrier on the Ring Road.
According to local reports, the passengers witnessed the initial collision and the outbreak of the fire. Some reportedly got off the bus and approached the scene to investigate what had happened and offer assistance to those in danger.
However, a massive explosion followed, causing the flames to spread rapidly and engulf nearby vehicles. Further explosions were reported as the petroleum products ignited.
The reports described how people who had approached the scene in an attempt to help others suddenly found themselves trapped by the rapidly spreading flames.
The accounts have drawn attention to the tragic circumstances surrounding the disaster, particularly the fate of those who reportedly attempted to rescue others. Authorities have not separately confirmed the number of bus passengers killed.