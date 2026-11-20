New flights to Kazakhstan and Russia begin December 18, with more Central Asia connections
Dubai: UAE travellers planning a winter getaway will have five more flight options from December, as flydubai launches new routes to Kazakhstan and Russia and resumes services to Uzbekistan ahead of the busy year-end holiday season.
The Dubai-based airline will become the first UAE carrier to operate nonstop flights to Aktau and Atyrau in Kazakhstan and Tyumen in Russia. It will also restart services to Shymkent in Kazakhstan and Samarkand in Uzbekistan.
The first flights begin on December 18, with return Economy Class fares from Dubai starting at Dh2,500 for Aktau and Atyrau, and Dh2,800 for Tyumen.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “As part of our ongoing network development strategy, the launch of services to Aktau, Atyrau and Tyumen, together with the return of Shymkent and Samarkand, is enabled by our growing fleet and significant investment in our overall customer experience.”
The five routes will operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB), with frequencies ranging from two to three flights per week.
Atyrau, Kazakhstan: Flights begin December 18, with two weekly services.
Aktau, Kazakhstan: Flights begin December 19, with two weekly services.
Tyumen, Russia: Flights begin December 19, with two weekly services.
Shymkent, Kazakhstan: Flights resume December 25, with two weekly services.
Samarkand, Uzbekistan: Flights resume December 29, with three weekly services.
Flights to Aktau and Atyrau will operate from DXB Terminal 3, while Tyumen services will depart from Terminal 2.
The new destinations offer travellers several options for winter holidays.
Aktau provides access to Kazakhstan's Bozzhyra and Kyzylkup landscapes, while Atyrau is known for its location across Europe and Asia along the Ural River.
In Russia, Tyumen offers historic wooden architecture, riverside attractions and thermal springs that remain popular during winter.
The additions will take flydubai's Central Asia network to 10 destinations, served by more than 60 weekly flights.
Its Kazakhstan operations will expand to five destinations and 38 weekly flights, while Uzbekistan will have two destinations and 24 weekly services.
In Russia, the carrier will serve 12 destinations with 123 weekly flights.
Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “The new routes come in response to strong demand from business travellers, families and holidaymakers for direct travel between Dubai, Central Asia and Russia, especially as we approach the busy winter travel period.”
All five routes will operate under flydubai's codeshare partnership with Emirates, allowing passengers to book connecting journeys through Dubai with through-checked baggage.