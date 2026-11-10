Riga, Salzburg and Vilnius services will operate 3 times weekly from Dubai International
Flights to Riga, Latvia, will start on December 11, followed by services to Salzburg, Austria, and Vilnius, Lithuania, on December 12. Each route will operate three times a week from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, the airline said on Tuesday.
“Our direct services to Riga, Salzburg and Vilnius further enhance the breadth and diversity of our European network and reflect our long-term commitment to serving key markets across the region,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of flydubai.
“These routes offer our customers direct access to vibrant cultural capitals, distinctive winter experiences and world-class Alpine destinations. As we continue to open up more underserved destinations, we remain focused on expanding travel choices and strengthening connectivity between Dubai, Europe and the wider flydubai network.”
The three routes will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International under flydubai’s codeshare partnership with Emirates. Passengers will be able to book connecting journeys on a single ticket, with baggage checked through to their final destination, the airline said.
Riga flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from December 11. Services to Salzburg and Vilnius will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from December 12.
The airline has published the following starting return fares:
Dubai-Riga: Economy Lite from Dh2,442; Business Class from Dh10,012.
Dubai-Salzburg: Economy Lite from Dh2,699; Business Class from Dh13,175.
Dubai-Vilnius: Economy Lite from Dh3,112; Business Class from Dh10,301.
Fares from the European destinations to Dubai start at €503 in Economy Lite for Riga, €530 for Salzburg and €539 for Vilnius. Prices are subject to availability and may change.
The return of the Baltic routes follows their initial launch in December 2025. flydubai announced Riga and Vilnius in May that year as part of a four-destination European expansion that also included Chișinău in Moldova and Iași in Romania.
The airline inaugurated its Vilnius service on December 12, 2025, and its Riga service the following day. Both routes were introduced with three weekly flights.
Salzburg has a longer history in the airline’s network. flydubai began direct flights to the Austrian city in July 2021 and said in July 2024 that it had carried more than 100,000 passengers on the route since its launch.
Jeyhun Efendi, flydubai’s Divisional Senior Vice-President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce, said winter travel remained an important source of demand.
“Winter travel continues to be a key driver of demand, and we are pleased to connect Dubai and further beyond with these cultural capitals,” he said.
“With their spectacular scenery, historic architecture and festive traditions, Riga, Salzburg and Vilnius offer plenty of opportunities for our customers to enjoy a memorable winter getaway from December.”
Efendi said passengers would also have onward connections to more than 120 destinations across flydubai’s network.
The airline said the routes would provide connections through Dubai to leisure destinations including Bangkok and Krabi in Thailand, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Kathmandu in Nepal, the Maldives and Zanzibar in Tanzania.
The December additions follow other recent network changes, including services to Aleppo, Bangkok, Benghazi and Pokhara. flydubai has also announced plans to resume non-stop flights to Skopje in North Macedonia from April 1, 2027.