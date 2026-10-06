Air India Express expands India-UAE flights, adds more Gulf connectivity this winter

The airline will connect 23 Indian cities with 12 West Asia gateways this winter
Dubai: Air India Express is expanding its India-West Asia network this winter, with up to 135 daily departures linking 23 Indian cities with 12 gateways across the Gulf and wider West Asia.
The expansion will see the airline operate 88 non-stop city-pair routes to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, strengthening connectivity on one of the busiest air travel corridors for Indian travellers in the Gulf.
For UAE passengers, the airline's winter network will include connections to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain, alongside services to major West Asian destinations including Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Muscat and Kuwait City.
Air India Express said the expanded schedule is part of its largest-ever Winter 2026 schedule, which will run until March 27, 2027.
The airline said it is increasing frequencies from key Indian hubs and focus cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode and Hyderabad.
The additional capacity is aimed at giving passengers more choice on major India-West Asia routes, particularly those connecting India with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
West Asia is the largest component of Air India Express' international network this winter. Across its international operations, the airline will offer up to 150 daily international departures to 99 destinations worldwide.
The airline said the expansion would improve connectivity for the large overseas Indian community travelling between India and West Asia for work, family and leisure.
The UAE is among the six West Asian markets covered by the expanded network, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain included in the airline's winter schedule.
The airline said it is also deploying retrofitted aircraft on several West Asia routes this winter as part of its wider fleet-modernisation programme.
The West Asia expansion forms part of Air India Express' broader Winter 2026 growth plan.
Alongside additional West Asia capacity, the airline said it is increasing capacity at its Bengaluru and Delhi hubs, launching new domestic routes and deploying retrofitted aircraft across its network.
Air India Express currently operates more than 500 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.
Its fleet comprises more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.
The airline said its winter schedule is designed to provide greater choice and convenience as it continues to expand its international network.