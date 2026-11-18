Current CFO takes charge as airline expands its fleet, network and operations across Asia
Rajawat, an aviation executive with more than two decades of experience, takes the helm at a time when Air India Express is expanding its operations and strengthening its integration within the wider Air India Group.
The airline currently operates approximately 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. Its fleet comprises 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said Rajawat's experience across finance, commercial operations and airline strategy would support the carrier's next phase of growth.
"Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines," Aggarwal said.
"Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities."
Aggarwal added that Rajawat's leadership would help the airline build on its existing momentum while creating closer operational and commercial links across the Air India Group.
Before joining Air India Express, Rajawat held several senior leadership positions at Vistara, where he had been associated with the airline since its inception.
His responsibilities spanned corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance before he became the airline's chief commercial officer.
In that role, he oversaw revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, airline partnerships, product development, inflight services and customer experience.
During his tenure, Vistara grew to become India's second-largest domestic airline by market share. The carrier also secured international recognition in Skytrax's global airline rankings, placing 20th in 2022 and 16th in both 2023 and 2024.
At Air India Express, Rajawat has been responsible for the airline's finance function, contributing to its financial restructuring, expansion and integration within the Air India Group.
Rajawat said his priorities would include improving the airline's customer offering, strengthening operational efficiency and using technology to support its growth.
"I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express' journey," he said.
"Having been part of the Tata group's aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade."
He added that the airline's expanding network and fleet provided a foundation for further development.
"I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core."
The airline's international operations span South, Southeast and West Asia, serving travellers seeking connections between India and overseas destinations.
With 108 aircraft and approximately 585 daily flights, Air India Express is continuing to expand its operations as Rajawat prepares to take charge on December 1.
His appointment comes as the carrier works to strengthen its position in India's competitive airline market while developing closer ties with other businesses within the Air India Group.