Global aviation veteran to lead IndiGo through next phase of expansion
Dubai: IndiGo has appointed International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh as its next CEO.
Walsh will step down from IATA on July 31 and is expected to join IndiGo by early August, subject to regulatory approvals. The move places one of the most experienced figures in global aviation at the helm of India’s largest airline at a time when the sector is entering a new growth cycle.
His appointment comes as IndiGo looks to strengthen its international network, operational scale and long-term positioning in a rapidly evolving aviation landscape.
Walsh brings decades of experience across some of the world’s largest airline groups, including leadership roles at British Airways and International Airlines Group, as well as earlier positions at Aer Lingus.
IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said the appointment aligns with the airline’s ambitions. “He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics make him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment.”
The airline is entering a phase where growth will be defined by international routes, fleet expansion and increased competition, requiring tighter operational control and strategic clarity.
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, said the timing reflects a broader transition. “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth.”
Walsh is expected to work closely with the board and leadership team to refine network strategy, improve operational performance and enhance customer experience as the airline scales.
The move also marks a shift for Walsh, who has been leading IATA during a period of recovery and structural change in global aviation.
His return to an operating role places him back at the centre of airline strategy, where decisions around capacity, pricing and network development directly shape performance.
Walsh said IndiGo’s fundamentals were a key draw. “The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment.”
He pointed to the broader industry backdrop. “The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change.”