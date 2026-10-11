Brick-or-Treat trails and The Dragon: a parent's guide to Halloween at Legoland Dubai

Mohamed Abdou with his family was at the park on its opening weekend. He told Gulf News that now the weather has cooled, it was the first place he wanted to take the children.

If you are planning a visit during the mid-term break or on a weekend in October, this guide covers what is on, which rides to plan around and how much a day out costs.

Dubai Parks and Resorts reopened on Wednesday, October 7, after more than six months of closure. Legoland returned with a Halloween programme for younger children. The event runs from 7 October to 2 November, and every activity is covered by a regular day ticket.

Dubai: Legoland Dubai is back. On its first weekend, families were already queuing at the gates.

The resort is aimed at children aged two to 12, and the cooler months are when outdoor parks become comfortable again.

Another UAE made the same trip in the same week. He said Legoland is a dependable choice for children at this time of year.

Craft & Spell Cabin: Children make arts and crafts and leave them in the cabin at Miniland.

Miniland Ghost Hunt: This self-guided scavenger hunt runs across Miniland, and children follow clues to uncover a secret code word to get a free ice cream at Miniland cart.

Scarecrow's Pumpkin Patch: Children build a Lego pumpkin and add it to the patch. The activity is open to all ages.

Brick-or-Treat Candy Trail: Children get an activity card that guides them along a trail, collecting free sweets as they go. Haribo presents the trail.

Here is what to look out for across the park.

The resort says the event is not frightening. The monsters are colourful and playful, and the focus stays on Lego rather than scares. Costumes are optional, but visitors are encouraged to dress up.

Miniland has its own draw this season. A new daily sound-and-light show is running there. The land is built from 20 million Lego bricks, and its 17-metre Lego Burj Khalifa is the tallest Miniland model in the world.

The party takes place in Miniland. So do the Ghost Hunt and the Craft & Spell Cabin. One option is to ride in the morning and spend the last part of the afternoon in that area.

The shows give the day a clear shape. The Wacky Witches Welcome Show opens each day. Midway through, the VIM crew hosts Operation Monster Squad, a short dance session that teaches children the moves for later. The VIM Monster Party closes the day.

From the car park, visitors walk through Riverland, the dining and entertainment area that links the parks, to reach the Legoland entrance. Factory is the first zone inside. The Factory Tour shows how Lego bricks are made, and each visitor leaves with a free brick from the casting line.

You will pass through Miniland several times in a day. Use it as your reference point when moving between rides.

The park has six lands: Factory, Miniland, Lego City, Adventure, Imagination and Kingdoms. Miniland sits at the centre, and every other zone connects through it.

Older children can head to Kingdoms. The Dragon, the park’s main roller coaster, needs a minimum height of 120cm. Dragon’s Apprentice, a first roller coaster for younger children, and Merlin’s Challenge, a fast spinning carousel, both need a minimum height of 105cm.

In Adventure, Submarine Adventure takes riders underwater past real marine life. Lost Kingdom Adventure is an indoor ride where children aim at targets as they travel through a temple setting.

At the Junior Driving School, younger children take the wheel of small electric cars. They steer their own boats around a course at the Boating School. Rescue Academy has families racing each other in rescue vehicles that they power themselves.

Lego City is the most hands-on part of the park. Here, children do the work rather than just sit and ride.

The resort has more planned for later in the season. A reimagined Factory Experience, an interactive Master Model Builder Academy and The Wave, a new splash pad for younger children at the water park, are due before the end of 2026.

A Legoland Dubai day ticket costs Dh295 online and Dh330 at the gate, and tickets can be booked on the Dubai Parks and Resorts website. That covers all the Halloween activities. The water park needs a separate ticket or a combined theme park and water park ticket.

The hours change from day to day, so check before you leave. Attractions shut 30 minutes before the park closes, so join the queues for the big rides earlier rather than later.

From the car park, visitors walk through Riverland, the dining and entertainment area that links the parks, to reach the Legoland entrance.

Even in October, the afternoon sun can catch you out. If it gets too warm, step into any shop or restaurant. Each has a Lego building area where children can keep playing while the adults rest.

Every zone has its own shops and restaurants or cafés, so you are never far from food or shade.

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