Brick-or-Treat trails and The Dragon: a parent's guide to Halloween at Legoland Dubai

Kids eat free, sweets on a trail and a dragon: Legoland Dubai this Halloween
Dubai: Legoland Dubai is back. On its first weekend, families were already queuing at the gates.
Dubai Parks and Resorts reopened on Wednesday, October 7, after more than six months of closure. Legoland returned with a Halloween programme for younger children. The event runs from 7 October to 2 November, and every activity is covered by a regular day ticket.
If you are planning a visit during the mid-term break or on a weekend in October, this guide covers what is on, which rides to plan around and how much a day out costs.
Mohamed Abdou with his family was at the park on its opening weekend. He told Gulf News that now the weather has cooled, it was the first place he wanted to take the children.
Another UAE made the same trip in the same week. He said Legoland is a dependable choice for children at this time of year.
The resort is aimed at children aged two to 12, and the cooler months are when outdoor parks become comfortable again.
The resort says the event is not frightening. The monsters are colourful and playful, and the focus stays on Lego rather than scares. Costumes are optional, but visitors are encouraged to dress up.
Here is what to look out for across the park.
Brick-or-Treat Candy Trail: Children get an activity card that guides them along a trail, collecting free sweets as they go. Haribo presents the trail.
Scarecrow's Pumpkin Patch: Children build a Lego pumpkin and add it to the patch. The activity is open to all ages.
Miniland Ghost Hunt: This self-guided scavenger hunt runs across Miniland, and children follow clues to uncover a secret code word to get a free ice cream at Miniland cart.
Craft & Spell Cabin: Children make arts and crafts and leave them in the cabin at Miniland.
The Great Monster Chase 4D: A Halloween film is showing at the park's 4D Cinema.
Food is themed too. The menu includes a decorate-your-own minifigure cookie, Monster Smoothies, Halloween desserts and a refillable cup in a 2026 Monster Party design.
When: 7 October to 2 November 2026
Where: Legoland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali
Price: Included with a Legoland Dubai day ticket
The shows give the day a clear shape. The Wacky Witches Welcome Show opens each day. Midway through, the VIM crew hosts Operation Monster Squad, a short dance session that teaches children the moves for later. The VIM Monster Party closes the day.
The party takes place in Miniland. So do the Ghost Hunt and the Craft & Spell Cabin. One option is to ride in the morning and spend the last part of the afternoon in that area.
Miniland has its own draw this season. A new daily sound-and-light show is running there. The land is built from 20 million Lego bricks, and its 17-metre Lego Burj Khalifa is the tallest Miniland model in the world.
The park has six lands: Factory, Miniland, Lego City, Adventure, Imagination and Kingdoms. Miniland sits at the centre, and every other zone connects through it.
You will pass through Miniland several times in a day. Use it as your reference point when moving between rides.
From the car park, visitors walk through Riverland, the dining and entertainment area that links the parks, to reach the Legoland entrance. Factory is the first zone inside. The Factory Tour shows how Lego bricks are made, and each visitor leaves with a free brick from the casting line.
Lego City is the most hands-on part of the park. Here, children do the work rather than just sit and ride.
At the Junior Driving School, younger children take the wheel of small electric cars. They steer their own boats around a course at the Boating School. Rescue Academy has families racing each other in rescue vehicles that they power themselves.
Wave Racers spins riders around on water-borne jet skis.
In Adventure, Submarine Adventure takes riders underwater past real marine life. Lost Kingdom Adventure is an indoor ride where children aim at targets as they travel through a temple setting.
Older children can head to Kingdoms. The Dragon, the park’s main roller coaster, needs a minimum height of 120cm. Dragon’s Apprentice, a first roller coaster for younger children, and Merlin’s Challenge, a fast spinning carousel, both need a minimum height of 105cm.
Every zone has its own shops and restaurants or cafés, so you are never far from food or shade.
At Adventure, children eat for free.
Even in October, the afternoon sun can catch you out. If it gets too warm, step into any shop or restaurant. Each has a Lego building area where children can keep playing while the adults rest.
From the car park, visitors walk through Riverland, the dining and entertainment area that links the parks, to reach the Legoland entrance.
The hours change from day to day, so check before you leave. Attractions shut 30 minutes before the park closes, so join the queues for the big rides earlier rather than later.
A Legoland Dubai day ticket costs Dh295 online and Dh330 at the gate, and tickets can be booked on the Dubai Parks and Resorts website. That covers all the Halloween activities. The water park needs a separate ticket or a combined theme park and water park ticket.
Hotel guests get extra Halloween activities, including Mini Monster Zumba, a pyjama party, a pumpkin hunt and a themed buffet at Bricks Family Restaurant.
The resort has more planned for later in the season. A reimagined Factory Experience, an interactive Master Model Builder Academy and The Wave, a new splash pad for younger children at the water park, are due before the end of 2026.