SAW: Trial by Terror puts visitors inside Jigsaw's world from the SAW franchise. Motiongate's teaser says every choice there comes with consequences, and that "standing still isn't exactly an option."

Here's what's new this season, and what to expect at each park.

All four of the destination's parks are coming back at once: MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland. The reopening is timed just ahead of the October mid-term school break, and Halloween season starts on the same day.

Dubai Parks and Resorts reopens to visitors tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7, after more than six months of closure.

The season is themed "Connecting Through Play" and aimed at families with children aged two to 12. The theme park has more than 40 rides and attractions, while Legoland Water Park has 20 slides and water attractions.

Miniland is the resort's indoor, air-conditioned area, built from 20 million LEGO bricks. It recreates Dubai's skyline and other landmarks from the region and beyond, and includes a 17-metre LEGO Burj Khalifa, the tallest MINILAND model in the world.

Riverland is spread across four themed zones: French Village, Boardwalk, Sports Boulevard and The Peninsula. Each has its own restaurants and cafes, so you can visit just for dinner and a game, without a theme park ticket.

It now has a bowling experience and Lamborghini Automobili Racing Simulators, alongside its existing line-up of competitive games. Those include go-karting, archery, axe throwing, shooting challenges, mini golf, the puzzle rooms Perplex City and The Hidden Chamber, and the indoor Neon Galaxy arcade.

The World of Riverland, the destination's dining and entertainment area, has two new additions this season.

More details of this year's full line-up are expected as the event opens. In previous years, Fright Nights has included themed mazes, live shows and a nightly parade.

The Strangers: Trapped is based on the masked intruders from The Strangers films. The park's teaser asks visitors whether they'd "run or stay very, very quiet."

When: From Wednesday, October 7, 2026 (Fright Nights IX until November 8; Legoland Halloween until November 2) Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts, off Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali Price: Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World from Dh295; Legoland Dubai Dh295 online, Dh330 at the gate; The World of Riverland from Dh25

Tickets for Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World start from Dh295, while entry to The World of Riverland starts from Dh25. Legoland Dubai tickets cost Dh295 online or Dh330 at the gate. Tickets can be booked on the Dubai Parks and Resorts website.

For families who want to extend their visit, there's T-REX Glamping, a dinosaur-themed glamping site with air-conditioned tents that returns for a new season. Legoland Hotel and Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a Polynesian-themed resort, are also on site.

Highlights include the Hala Madrid Coaster and Stars Flyer, which lifts riders around 140 metres above the park. Fans can also learn about the club's history at the Bernabéu Experience, practise their skills at La Fábrica Training Pitch, and see figures of football stars at Meet the Stars.

The world's only Real Madrid theme park has more than 40 attractions and experiences built around the Spanish football club.

Families can explore areas themed around Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and The Smurfs, or ride Dragon Gliders, which features Hiccup and Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. For bigger thrills, there's the indoor Madagascar Mad Pursuit coaster and The Hunger Games: Capitol Bullet Train.

Outside of Fright Nights, the Hollywood-inspired park has 29 rides and attractions based on films from DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lionsgate.

"As the season begins, we are building on this diverse offering with new experiences to discover and more reasons to visit and return. We have an exciting season ahead, with much more still to come."

"The reopening of Dubai Parks and Resorts marks a significant moment for us and our guests. Bringing together world-class rides and immersive entertainment, family attractions, dining and staycations, the destination offers something for residents and visitors of all ages," he said.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, which runs the destination, said the reopening was an important moment.

The celebrations continue at Legoland Hotel for families staying overnight. There are Halloween decorations, LEGO and arts and crafts activities, a Pumpkin Hunt, character meet-and-greets, Olivia's Mini Monster Zumba and a Monster Pyjama Party. BRICKS Family Restaurant is also serving a Halloween-themed buffet, along with Monster Smoothies.

Monster Treats. Halloween-themed desserts are on sale across the park, along with a refillable cup featuring this year's Monster Party design.

Live shows. The day starts with the Wacky Witches Welcome Show, and ends with the VIM Dance Party, short for Very Important Monster.

Ghost hunting in Miniland. Ghosts are hiding among the LEGO models, and children can try to spot them all.

Brick-or-Treat Candy Trail. Families can follow a trail around the theme park, collecting sweets from HARIBO along the way.

For younger children, Legoland has a gentler take on Halloween. Celebrations run from October 7 to November 2, and all the activities are included in a Legoland day ticket.

More is planned before the end of the year. That includes a reimagined Factory Experience, an interactive Master Model Builder Academy, and The Wave, a new splash pad for younger children at the water park. LEGOLAND Hotel is also introducing upgraded LEGO Friends-themed rooms.

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.