Dubai Safari Park gears up for its wildest season yet

The new season, themed ‘Live More Wild Life’, focuses on bringing visitors closer to animals and nature while highlighting the importance of protecting wildlife. The park’s programme combines entertainment with educational experiences centred on animal welfare and conservation.

For the first time, the park will mark its reopening with a ‘Wildest Opening Week’ from October 12 to 18, coinciding with the school mid-term break.

The Arabian Desert Safari is included with all park tickets, while visitors can upgrade to a Safari Bundle that includes the Explorer Safari Tour. The experiences offer opportunities to see lions, giraffes, rhinos and other animals across the park.

Visitors can explore six themed zones inspired by different natural habitats and see a wide range of animals in settings designed to resemble their natural environments.

A key attraction will be the ‘Little Explorers’ Base Camp’, where children can learn about wildlife through hands-on activities. The space will offer safari-themed face painting, clay modelling, arts and crafts, lawn games and safari-themed inflatables.

Spread across 119 hectares, Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals from about 300 species. The park also takes part in international research and breeding programmes and supports animal rescue efforts as part of its wider focus on animal welfare and wildlife conservation.

Live presentations including Birds Kingdom, Echoes of the Wild and Birds of Prey will give visitors an insight into animal behaviour while reinforcing the park’s conservation message.

For those looking for a more exclusive experience, the park offers activities including King of Safari, Behind the Scenes, Dine in the Wild and Jungle Capture. These include private tours, access to selected areas and the chance to dine close to some of the park’s animals.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.