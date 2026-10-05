Dubai Safari Park gears up for its wildest season yet

Family-friendly activities and conservation take center stage at Dubai Safari Park
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park will welcome visitors for its eighth season from October 12, with a week-long opening celebration offering families a mix of wildlife experiences, activities and entertainment.
The new season, themed ‘Live More Wild Life’, focuses on bringing visitors closer to animals and nature while highlighting the importance of protecting wildlife. The park’s programme combines entertainment with educational experiences centred on animal welfare and conservation.
For the first time, the park will mark its reopening with a ‘Wildest Opening Week’ from October 12 to 18, coinciding with the school mid-term break.
The seven-day event will feature activities for children and adults, including creative workshops, photography opportunities, arts and crafts, games and personalised keepsakes.
A key attraction will be the ‘Little Explorers’ Base Camp’, where children can learn about wildlife through hands-on activities. The space will offer safari-themed face painting, clay modelling, arts and crafts, lawn games and safari-themed inflatables.
Visitors can explore six themed zones inspired by different natural habitats and see a wide range of animals in settings designed to resemble their natural environments.
The Arabian Desert Safari is included with all park tickets, while visitors can upgrade to a Safari Bundle that includes the Explorer Safari Tour. The experiences offer opportunities to see lions, giraffes, rhinos and other animals across the park.
For those looking for a more exclusive experience, the park offers activities including King of Safari, Behind the Scenes, Dine in the Wild and Jungle Capture. These include private tours, access to selected areas and the chance to dine close to some of the park’s animals.
Live presentations including Birds Kingdom, Echoes of the Wild and Birds of Prey will give visitors an insight into animal behaviour while reinforcing the park’s conservation message.
Spread across 119 hectares, Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals from about 300 species. The park also takes part in international research and breeding programmes and supports animal rescue efforts as part of its wider focus on animal welfare and wildlife conservation.