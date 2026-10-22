Last-minute Halloween shopping: 4 fun decorations and essentials worth grabbing

For families hosting a Halloween gathering in the UAE, the trick is choosing decorations that are easy to arrange and make an immediate visual difference. From a glowing hanging ghost to a pumpkin treat bucket and a ready-made party kit, these four finds cover the essentials.

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you have yet to decorate your home or organise the children's trick-or-treat essentials, there is still time to pull together a festive celebration. You do not need elaborate props or hours of preparation to make a living room, balcony or party corner feel ready for October 31. Our top pick is the VUCATIN Halloween Spider Web Decoration Set, a simple way to give everyday furniture and doorways a spooky makeover.

1. VUCATIN Halloween Spider Web Decoration Set

Best for: Families, apartment residents and last-minute hosts who want to decorate several areas with minimal preparation.

The set is also useful for decorating multiple small areas instead of concentrating everything in one spot. Keep the fibres away from flames, fans and children's play areas, and remove them carefully after the party.

For a convincing effect, stretch small amounts of material thinly between several anchor points rather than placing one thick bundle in a corner. Add the spiders where guests will notice them, such as near a doorway or beside a Halloween snack table.

The VUCATIN set combines white artificial cobweb material with imitation spiders, letting you create a haunted-house effect around furniture, door frames, shelves and party displays. Unlike decorations that require a specific wall space or elaborate assembly, the webbing can be pulled into different shapes to suit your room.

Best overall for quick Halloween decorating. If your home still looks completely ordinary a few days before Halloween, stretchy spider webs are one of the simplest ways to change that.

2. Party Magic Pumpkin Basket 15cm x 13cm

There is no setup involved beyond filling it, which is particularly useful when costumes and party preparations already need your attention.

The smaller format makes sense for short outings or indoor parties where children are collecting a modest number of treats. If you are preparing for several children, consider giving each their own basket so they can keep their treats separate.

For children attending a community trick-or-treat activity, a dedicated container makes collecting treats part of the fun. At home, you can also place the basket near the entrance with individually wrapped sweets for visiting guests.

This Party Magic basket measures 15cm by 13cm, making it a compact option for carrying sweets during a family Halloween event. Its pumpkin-themed appearance fits the occasion without requiring any additional decorating.

Best for children's trick-or-treating. A pumpkin basket is a practical Halloween essential that also works as a cheerful decoration before the celebrations begin.

3. JOYIN 47-inch Light-Up Hanging Ghost

Best statement decoration for a Halloween entrance. If you have room for only one eye-catching prop, a hanging illuminated ghost can create the atmosphere without needing an elaborate display.

JOYIN's 47-inch hanging ghost measures approximately 120cm tall and features blue LED lighting, according to the product information. Its arms are bendable, allowing you to adjust the pose so it appears to float or reach towards arriving guests.

Hang it near an entrance, against a darker background or above a Halloween-themed corner where the illumination can be seen clearly. The blue lighting is particularly effective in the evening, making this a useful addition to a party that continues after sunset.

The manufacturer specifies three AA batteries, which are not included, so add those to your shopping list. Its hanging design also means you will need a suitable secure attachment point.

For UAE apartment residents, an indoor doorway or sheltered balcony may be a convenient location, provided the installation is secure and the space is appropriate.

Key specifications

Approximately 120cm tall

Blue LED illumination

Adjustable, bendable arms

Three AA batteries required, not included

What we like

Illuminated design creates an immediate focal point

Adjustable arms allow different poses

Battery operation offers flexible placement