Last-minute Halloween shopping: 4 fun decorations and essentials worth grabbing

Halloween is almost here. These 4 quick buys will help set the spooky scene
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you have yet to decorate your home or organise the children's trick-or-treat essentials, there is still time to pull together a festive celebration. You do not need elaborate props or hours of preparation to make a living room, balcony or party corner feel ready for October 31. Our top pick is the VUCATIN Halloween Spider Web Decoration Set, a simple way to give everyday furniture and doorways a spooky makeover.
For families hosting a Halloween gathering in the UAE, the trick is choosing decorations that are easy to arrange and make an immediate visual difference. From a glowing hanging ghost to a pumpkin treat bucket and a ready-made party kit, these four finds cover the essentials.
Best overall for quick Halloween decorating. If your home still looks completely ordinary a few days before Halloween, stretchy spider webs are one of the simplest ways to change that.
The VUCATIN set combines white artificial cobweb material with imitation spiders, letting you create a haunted-house effect around furniture, door frames, shelves and party displays. Unlike decorations that require a specific wall space or elaborate assembly, the webbing can be pulled into different shapes to suit your room.
For a convincing effect, stretch small amounts of material thinly between several anchor points rather than placing one thick bundle in a corner. Add the spiders where guests will notice them, such as near a doorway or beside a Halloween snack table.
The set is also useful for decorating multiple small areas instead of concentrating everything in one spot. Keep the fibres away from flames, fans and children's play areas, and remove them carefully after the party.
Key specifications
Stretchable artificial cobweb material
Includes imitation spiders
1000 sqft Stretch Cobwebs, 100 Fake Spiders
Suitable for indoor decorating and sheltered outdoor displays
What we like
Flexible enough for different room layouts
No electrical connection or batteries required
Easy to combine with existing Halloween decorations
Best for: Families, apartment residents and last-minute hosts who want to decorate several areas with minimal preparation.
Best for children's trick-or-treating. A pumpkin basket is a practical Halloween essential that also works as a cheerful decoration before the celebrations begin.
This Party Magic basket measures 15cm by 13cm, making it a compact option for carrying sweets during a family Halloween event. Its pumpkin-themed appearance fits the occasion without requiring any additional decorating.
For children attending a community trick-or-treat activity, a dedicated container makes collecting treats part of the fun. At home, you can also place the basket near the entrance with individually wrapped sweets for visiting guests.
The smaller format makes sense for short outings or indoor parties where children are collecting a modest number of treats. If you are preparing for several children, consider giving each their own basket so they can keep their treats separate.
There is no setup involved beyond filling it, which is particularly useful when costumes and party preparations already need your attention.
Key specifications
Party Magic pumpkin-themed basket
Dimensions: 15cm x 13cm
Sturdy carry handle, deep bowl, and playful jack-o-lantern face
What we like
Doubles as a decorative sweet holder
Compact format for family celebrations
Ready to use without assembly
Best for: Children attending Halloween parties, family trick-or-treat activities and hosts preparing a treat station.
Best statement decoration for a Halloween entrance. If you have room for only one eye-catching prop, a hanging illuminated ghost can create the atmosphere without needing an elaborate display.
JOYIN's 47-inch hanging ghost measures approximately 120cm tall and features blue LED lighting, according to the product information. Its arms are bendable, allowing you to adjust the pose so it appears to float or reach towards arriving guests.
Hang it near an entrance, against a darker background or above a Halloween-themed corner where the illumination can be seen clearly. The blue lighting is particularly effective in the evening, making this a useful addition to a party that continues after sunset.
The manufacturer specifies three AA batteries, which are not included, so add those to your shopping list. Its hanging design also means you will need a suitable secure attachment point.
For UAE apartment residents, an indoor doorway or sheltered balcony may be a convenient location, provided the installation is secure and the space is appropriate.
Key specifications
Approximately 120cm tall
Blue LED illumination
Adjustable, bendable arms
Three AA batteries required, not included
What we like
Illuminated design creates an immediate focal point
Adjustable arms allow different poses
Battery operation offers flexible placement
Best for: Halloween hosts who want a noticeable entrance decoration or an illuminated party backdrop.
Best for putting together a coordinated party space. A ready-made decoration kit is a sensible starting point if you are hosting Halloween at short notice and would rather plan one display than choose every decorative item individually.
The appeal of a themed kit is straightforward: you can organise the main party area around a consistent Halloween look, then add a few accessories you already own.
Start with the wall behind your snack table or the space where guests will take photographs. Concentrating decorations in one visible area generally creates a more organised effect than spreading a limited number of pieces throughout the home.
For hosts working against the clock, planning the layout before opening the package can make decorating considerably easier.
Key specifications
Halloween-themed party decoration set
Includes a Halloween banner, six hanging swirls, a lace table runner, a fireplace scarf and 16 bat stickers.
Intended for creating a themed party display
What we like
Convenient starting point for a coordinated setup
Useful for decorating a dedicated party area
Can be combined with cobwebs or illuminated props
Best for: Families organising a Halloween gathering at home and hosts who prefer a coordinated decorative theme.
With October 31 approaching, setup time, size and delivery matter more than an extensive collection of decorations.
Start with installation. Stretchable cobwebs and treat buckets need very little preparation, while hanging props require a suitable attachment point. Party kits may involve arranging individual pieces, so check the contents before deciding how much time to allow.
Next, consider the space you are decorating. A large illuminated ghost can work well near an entrance, while smaller accessories suit apartment living rooms and children's party tables. You do not need to cover every wall. One decorated corner can provide an effective backdrop for photographs and activities.
Finally, pay attention to power requirements and suitability. Battery-operated decorations avoid the need for a nearby socket, but check whether batteries are included. If you choose mains-powered lights, confirm compatibility with UAE 220 to 240V, 50Hz electricity and Type G sockets.
If you are buying only one decoration, the VUCATIN Halloween Spider Web Decoration Set is our top recommendation. It is flexible, requires no batteries and can help turn an ordinary room into a Halloween setting without complicated preparation. You can use it around an entrance, behind a snack table or across several smaller decorative areas.
For a more dramatic effect, choose the JOYIN Light-Up Hanging Ghost. Its illuminated design makes it particularly appealing for evening celebrations, especially if you want guests to notice the decorations as soon as they arrive.
The Party Magic Pumpkin Basket is the practical pick for children's activities and handing out sweets. If you are organising a larger gathering, the Halloween Party Decorations Set offers a starting point for a coordinated display.
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