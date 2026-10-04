Best Halloween costumes for kids in 2026: Spooky picks for a frightfully fun night

Halloween costumes for children have to do more than look good in a photo. For school celebrations, neighbourhood trick-or-treating and parties, parents also need to consider how much of the outfit comes in the pack, whether a child can move comfortably in it and how complicated it is to put on. We selected four costumes covering classic spooky characters and more playful dress-up. Our top pick is the Spooktacular Creations Gothic Vampire Costume, a complete-looking Dracula outfit with several accessories and a broad range of child sizes. Whichever style your child chooses, check the individual Amazon.ae size chart before ordering, rather than relying on age alone.