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Best Halloween costumes for kids in 2026: Spooky picks for a frightfully fun night

Spooky classics and playful disguises for a memorable Halloween night

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Gulf News
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The right Halloween costume can turn a night of trick-or-treating into an adventure kids remember long after the sweets are gone.
The right Halloween costume can turn a night of trick-or-treating into an adventure kids remember long after the sweets are gone.

Halloween costumes for children have to do more than look good in a photo. For school celebrations, neighbourhood trick-or-treating and parties, parents also need to consider how much of the outfit comes in the pack, whether a child can move comfortably in it and how complicated it is to put on. We selected four costumes covering classic spooky characters and more playful dress-up. Our top pick is the Spooktacular Creations Gothic Vampire Costume, a complete-looking Dracula outfit with several accessories and a broad range of child sizes. Whichever style your child chooses, check the individual Amazon.ae size chart before ordering, rather than relying on age alone.

Spooktacular Creations Gothic Vampire Costume

Verdict: A traditional Dracula outfit with enough clothing and accessories to create a complete Halloween look without much extra styling.

Spooktacular Creations' Gothic Vampire line combines a vintage-style vampire vest with a cape featuring a maroon collar and red lining, a medallion necklace, trousers and a vampire cane. The manufacturer lists 100 per cent polyester construction and sizes spanning young children through early teens. This value pack is ideal for vampiress role-play, Halloween dress-up parties and Renaissance, medieval or Dracula-themed events, offering a complete gothic vampire costume for children and toddlers.

Key specs

  • Material: 100 per cent polyester

  • Costume style: Gothic vampire/Dracula

  • Sizes: Multiple sizes, Check the size chart before ordering

What we like

  • Classic Halloween character that is easy to recognise

  • Multi-piece design creates a more complete costume

  • Cape and medallion add detail without requiring face paint

Best for: Children who want a traditional spooky costume for a school Halloween celebration, party or trick-or-treating.

One Casa Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Verdict: The playful option of the four, with an inflatable T-Rex design that makes sense for children who would rather be funny than frightening.

The One Casa costume uses a fan to keep the dinosaur body inflated while it is being worn. The specification lists an Instruction Sheet, Inflatable T Rex Suit and Air Pump in the package, with the blower powered by four AA batteries or a compatible portable power bank. Batteries are not included. The costume is made from polyester, and the manufacturer information reproduced by retailers lists several child size bands.

Because this is an inflatable outfit, it is bulkier than a standard shirt-and-trousers costume. That makes it particularly suited to parties and open trick-or-treating routes where there is room to move.

Key specs

  • Material: Polyester

  • Style: Inflatable T-Rex

  • Power: Four AA batteries or compatible power bank

  • Included: Suit and air pump

What we like

  • Distinctive alternative to traditional scary costumes

  • Fan inflates the suit in seconds

  • Multiple child size options are listed

Best for: Dinosaur fans and children who want a funny, high-impact Halloween outfit.

Spooktacular Creations Zombie Costume

Verdict: A suitably creepy option for children who want a recognisable horror look with costume details already built into the outfit.

Spooktacular Creations sells several zombie designs, including full costume sets that combine distressed clothing with masks and accessories. Its child zombie costume line uses polyester, while one full set includes Long-Sleeved Shirt with Attached Skeleton and Hood, Pants with Attached Leg Skeleton, Gloves, Mask and Zombie Hunter AXE.

The advantage of this style for parents is that the zombie effect comes largely from the clothing and accessories. That reduces the need to build the character around elaborate make-up before a party or school event.

Key specs

  • Material: Polyester

  • Costume style: Zombie

  • Included pieces: Long-Sleeved Shirt with Attached Skeleton and Hood, Pants with Attached Leg Skeleton, Gloves, Mask and Zombie Hunter AXE

  • Sizes: Check the individual size chart

What we like

  • Strong Halloween theme without requiring a separate outfit

  • Coordinated pieces create a complete character

  • Mask-based styling can simplify getting ready

Best for: Children looking for a scarier costume for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating.

Spooktacular Creations Ninja Costume

Verdict: A complete ninja set with plenty of accessories for children who want an action-themed Halloween costume that also works for role play after October 31.

This Spooktacular Creations set centres on a black ninja jumpsuit with an attached hood, paired with a face mask, belt and gloves. The accessories make it particularly appealing for children who enjoy getting into character: the set includes two foam ninja daggers, a foam ninja sword and additional foam accessories. The manufacturer describes the costume as soft and comfortable, with a design intended to allow easy movement.

There is also a broad choice of sizes, starting at Toddler for ages 3 to 4 and extending to XXL for ages 14 to 16. Parents should still check the individual size chart before ordering rather than relying on age alone. Care instructions specify cold hand washing and line drying.

Key specs

  • Costume style: Ninja

  • Included clothing: Black jumpsuit with attached hood, face mask, belt and gloves

  • Accessories: Two foam daggers, foam sword and additional foam accessories

  • Sizes: Toddler 3 to 4 years, Small 5 to 7, Medium 8 to 10, Large 10 to 12, XL 12 to 14 and XXL 14 to 16

  • Care: Hand wash cold and line dry

What we like

  • Multiple costume pieces create a complete ninja look

  • Foam accessories add more scope for role play

  • Wide size range covers toddlers through older children

Best for: Children who want an action-themed costume for Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, school celebrations and imaginative play.

What to look for in a kids' Halloween costume

Sizing matters most. Costume age bands are useful starting points, but children's heights and builds vary. Check the measurements on the individual product's size chart before ordering, particularly for trousers, long sleeves and one-piece inflatable costumes.

Next, look at what is included. A costume with its cape, mask, belt or other character accessories can reduce the number of separate pieces you need to find before Halloween. Check the listing carefully because contents can vary between colour and size variants.

Finally, think about where the costume will be worn. A standard fabric outfit is easier to manage at a desk or in a busy indoor party. An inflatable dinosaur needs more space and requires power for its fan. For outdoor UAE trick-or-treating, also consider the evening temperature and how easily your child can move in the full outfit.

Verdict

For a classic Halloween look, the Spooktacular Creations Gothic Vampire Costume is our top pick. Its cape, formal vampire styling and accessories give children an instantly recognisable Dracula character for parties, school celebrations and trick-or-treating.

The One Casa Inflatable Dinosaur Costume takes a very different approach and suits children who want Halloween to be more playful than scary. Choose the Spooktacular Creations Zombie Costume for a stronger horror theme, particularly if you want much of the character styling built into the outfit. The Spooktacular Creations Ninja Costume is the action-focused alternative and has a conventional clothing format that makes sense for school events.

Whichever one you choose, check the exact package contents and individual size chart before placing the order.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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Also Read: How to choose kids' outdoor gear for a safe summer

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