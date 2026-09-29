HEXBUG BattleBots Arena MAX offers much more than a basic RC toy

Tombstone, custom builds and arena hazards turn RC combat into a bigger game
The HEXBUG BattleBots Arena MAX is gaining attention for a simple reason: driving the robots is only part of the game. This is a full battle set built around repeat matches, changing tactics and a robot children can customise between rounds. For children aged eight and above who already enjoy remote-control toys, that makes it a more substantial proposition than another car to steer around the living room. The combination of Tombstone, a Build-Your-Own-Tank robot, an expanded arena and interactive hazards gives two players several ways to change how each fight unfolds.
Best for: Children aged eight and above who like RC toys, BattleBots and hands-on building
Bottom line: A two-player RC battle set with enough building and arena interaction to keep the format interesting after the first few fights.
Arena MAX centres on two remote-controlled robots. One is Tombstone, the recognisable BattleBots machine with its horizontal spinning weapon. The other is a Build-Your-Own-Tank robot, which uses tank tracks and interchangeable components so children can alter its armour and weapon configuration. HEXBUG says the tank platform is designed around selecting different armour and weapons to suit a chosen strategy.
The supplied configuration has more than 30 pieces for customisation, and the set includes two remote controllers. It is recommended for ages eight and above.
The arena itself is an important part of the package rather than a decorative mat. HEXBUG describes the MAX design as 50 per cent bigger than its earlier arena design, with a floor assembled from interlocking plastic tiles. Walls and corner sections fit around the perimeter.
There are also working hazards. Players can force an opponent towards the motorised auger along the arena edge or into the corners, where manually activated hammers can strike the robots. HEXBUG's instructions show that the pulveriser-style hammers are pressed down to activate them.
That combination makes Arena MAX part RC set, part construction toy and part competitive tabletop game.
The appeal here comes from having more decisions to make than simply steering accurately. Two controllers allow children to fight directly against each other, while each robot has a controllable weapon. HEXBUG's instructions also use separate remote channels during pairing, which allows the two machines to operate in the same arena.
Tombstone provides the familiar BattleBots side of the contest. Its horizontal spinning weapon gives the player an obvious attacking objective. The tank robot adds the more experimental element because its configuration can be changed. Instead of finishing one battle and immediately repeating exactly the same match, a child can swap components and try a different setup.
The arena hazards add another layer. Winning does not have to depend solely on lining up a robot's weapon. A player can manoeuvre an opponent towards the motorised auger or the corner hammers, so positioning matters as well as attacking. The larger fighting area gives the robots room for that manoeuvring.
That should suit indoor play particularly well in the UAE, where a contained tabletop or floor-based activity is useful during the hottest months. Families will need enough clear floor or table space for the larger arena, however. This is designed as a set to assemble and battle inside rather than a compact RC robot that a child can simply drive anywhere.
The rebuilding element is what gives it the stronger replay argument. Different tank configurations, two-player control and usable arena hazards create reasons to reset the match rather than merely repeat it.
The set includes two RC robots and two controllers for head-to-head play.
More than 30 customisation pieces give the tank robot a building element between battles.
The motorised auger and interactive hammers make the arena part of the strategy.
Interlocking floor sections create a larger dedicated fighting area rather than relying on an open room.
Arena MAX makes most sense for children aged eight and above who are interested in BattleBots, robot toys or building things as much as they enjoy remote controls. It is particularly well suited to siblings and friends because the package is built around two-player matches, while the customisable tank gives children something to change and experiment with between fights.
A child who mainly wants an RC vehicle for driving around the house or outdoors may be better served by a conventional car or truck. Arena MAX earns its space by turning remote control into a structured battle game with building and tactical elements
The HEXBUG BattleBots Arena MAX has a clearer reason to come back off the toy shelf than a straightforward RC vehicle. Tombstone provides an immediately recognisable opponent, but the customisable tank is arguably the feature that gives the set longevity. Children can alter the robot, rethink their approach and start another match rather than simply repeating the same driving exercise.
Add the motorised auger, interactive hammers and larger interlocking arena, and there is enough happening around the robots to make positioning and tactics matter. For an eight-plus BattleBots fan who enjoys both building and competitive play, Arena MAX offers more routes to another round than a basic RC toy.
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