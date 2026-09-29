HEXBUG BattleBots Arena MAX offers much more than a basic RC toy

The HEXBUG BattleBots Arena MAX is gaining attention for a simple reason: driving the robots is only part of the game. This is a full battle set built around repeat matches, changing tactics and a robot children can customise between rounds. For children aged eight and above who already enjoy remote-control toys, that makes it a more substantial proposition than another car to steer around the living room. The combination of Tombstone, a Build-Your-Own-Tank robot, an expanded arena and interactive hazards gives two players several ways to change how each fight unfolds.