My Arcade Gamer Mini Classic review: 160 games make most sense in short bursts

The My Arcade Gamer Mini Classic takes a deliberately simple route to portable gaming: 160 built-in games, a tiny colour display and no downloads or elaborate setup. The verdict is equally straightforward. It makes sense as a compact nostalgia device for short sessions, particularly on journeys or while waiting around, rather than as an alternative to a modern handheld console. The large game count gives you plenty to explore, but the real appeal is having basic retro-style gaming ready whenever you switch it on.