7 fast mobile games to try during work breaks in the UAE: Brotato to Call of Duty

If you need a fast, fun way to recharge during work, Brotato is a surprisingly satisfying choice. Developed by Thomas Gervraud and later Evil Empire, this top-down shoot ’em up roguelite has players controlling a potato fighting off endless waves of enemies. With multiple unlockable characters, each with unique starting attributes, every round feels fresh, giving just enough variety to keep your brain engaged without overwhelming it. Gameplay is simple but strategic: Waves of enemies automatically shoot, and after each round, you can upgrade weapons and stats using materials collected in-game. This combination of action, progression, and quick decision-making makes it ideal for short bursts of play.