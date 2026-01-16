You’re the story now: How gaming trains your brain and makes every choice count

It’s the end of the world, and our protagonist Aloy is the only hope we have. She will say this quite often, just in case you didn’t get it the first time. As she embarks on her series of quests, she meets friends, old and new, treating them with a rather sneering icy indifference. But that’s only to protect them. As you walk with Aloy through this dystopian world, you don’t quite feel as if you’re in a video game: It feels oddly like virtual reality, owing to the characters micro-expressions, animation, and brilliant voice acting.