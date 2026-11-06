Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid to pass closer than satellites in rare event
Abu Dhabi: An asteroid nearly the size of the Eiffel Tower will make an exceptionally close approach to Earth on April 13, 2029, in a rare astronomical event that could be visible to around two billion people without telescopes.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said asteroid 99942 Apophis would pass approximately 31,600 kilometres above Earth's surface, closer than many satellites in geosynchronous orbit.
The flyby will be the closest known approach by an asteroid of this size that scientists have predicted in advance, according to NASA.
Despite the unusually short distance, the US space agency has ruled out any risk of the asteroid striking Earth for at least the next 100 years.
Al Jarwan said the event is an extraordinary astronomical occurrence, offering scientists a rare opportunity to study an asteroid at close range, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to the European Space Agency (ESA), around two billion people across much of Europe and Africa and parts of Asia could see Apophis with the naked eye under clear, dark skies.
The asteroid is expected to appear as a bright, star-like point moving across the sky, with its movement becoming noticeable over several minutes.
Closer than many satellites
Al Jarwan explained that Apophis would reach its closest point to Earth at 9.46pm GMT on Friday, April 13, 2029, equivalent to 1.46am UAE time on Saturday, April 14.
The asteroid will pass at roughly one-tenth of the distance between Earth and the Moon.
Its closest approach will also take it about 4,200 kilometres below the altitude of geostationary satellites, which orbit approximately 35,786 kilometres above Earth's surface.
Apophis, discovered on June 19, 2004, at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, is a rocky asteroid with an estimated mean diameter of 340 metres. Its elongated, irregular shape resembles a peanut, and it undergoes a complex tumbling rotation.
Named after the ancient Egyptian deity associated with chaos, Apophis initially attracted international attention because early calculations suggested a possible collision with Earth.
At one stage, scientists estimated a 2.7 per cent probability that the asteroid would strike the planet in 2029, making it one of the most closely monitored near-Earth objects.
Subsequent observations eliminated that possibility, while further radar measurements in 2021 allowed NASA to rule out an impact for at least a century.
Rare opportunity for scientists
Al Jarwan explained that Earth's gravitational pull could alter the asteroid's rotation and disturb its surface as it passes the planet.
Scientists believe the encounter could trigger movements of rocks and dust, providing valuable information about the asteroid's internal structure and composition.
NASA's International Asteroid Warning Network will coordinate ground-based observations around the flyby, while dedicated space missions are also planned to study Apophis.
ESA estimates that an asteroid of this size approaches Earth at such a short distance only once every 5,000 to 10,000 years, making the 2029 encounter an exceptionally rare opportunity for astronomical research.