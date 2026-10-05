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600 requirements, two years of work, and a few minutes to send back what matters

Abu Dhabi's space ambitions soar with asteroid exploration

Last updated:
Hamna Iqbal, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Dr. Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher TII, speaks on the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt
Dr. Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher TII, speaks on the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt
Afra Alnofeli/ Gulf News

Technology Innovation Institute (TII)’s probe for asteroid Justitia is the result of nearly two years of engineering and more than 600 design requirements for the Emirates Mission for Asteroids (EMA). Now, with limited bandwidth and only a brief window after touchdown, the challenge is choosing which data to send home.

Dr Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher, Propulsion and Space Research Centre, TII explains why that decision matters to Abu Dhabi’s growing space capability.  “So, we took all these requirements, translated them into actionable items to do all the testing, all the development,” he said, calling it ‘very meticulous design process, systems engineering’.

Those numbers frame the challenge facing the probe TII developed for the UAE’s asteroid mission to Justitia. Its cameras and instruments are intended to help reveal the asteroid’s dimensions and surface composition. But collecting information is only part of the task: the team must also decide what is important enough to transmit.

“You have to, let’s say, identify what information you want to keep,” he said to Gulf News.

Not everything can come home

In deep space, computing power and bandwidth are limited. “It’s a matter of bandwidth,” Dr. Tsoutsanis said.

The probe can potentially classify images onboard, selecting useful ones to send to the main spacecraft rather than attempting to transmit everything. “We don’t need to send everything back,” he added.

That trade-off could become especially pressing around touchdown. The lander is expected to have a few minutes of battery life afterwards.

If communication is available, the team hopes to send information about the lander’s immediate environment. But Dr Tsoutsanis says capturing clear images of the probe’s approach to Justitia is a priority. “For us, that is the most important one,” he added.

A test of UAE engineering expertise

Dr Tsoutsanis says the work involved meticulous systems engineering and extensive environmental testing to make sure the assembled equipment could withstand the conditions of space, reflecting how far the Nation has come in terms of deep-space technology.

“If something is not meeting the criteria, then we have to do another test campaign,” he said, stressing the importance of environmental test campaigns, which may require a detailed setup to do extensive testing before the integration and sending the spacecraft to the space mission.

The mission also involves UAE engineers and researchers training in Colorado as part of the wider national team. Together, those efforts make the probe more than a scientific instrument: it is a practical test of the engineering expertise being developed in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE’s space sector.

“UAE is a unique place where we can attract the best talent. We aim to leverage the expertise that we have on the ground in order to train and develop the next generation of engineers,” he said.

Asteroids can preserve clues to the early solar system, according to Dr Tsoutsanis, including material that may help scientists understand how planets formed and how matter moved through the system.

The probe’s soft touch on Justitia is intended to help reveal what the asteroid is made of. But with data capacity constrained, the mission’s success will also depend on making the right observations count.

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