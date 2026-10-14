An asteroid could unlock the Solar System’s secrets

269 Justitia is a page from a distant archive, misfiled somewhere we can reach. It is an asteroid, sitting in the belt between Mars and Jupiter, amid thousands of rocky objects that formed nearer the Sun and were shaped by an entirely different set of conditions. It does not look like them. It is among the reddest bodies ever observed there, and its spectrum more closely resembles the distant Kuiper population than its brethren in the main asteroid belt. It is possible that it formed in the outer Solar System, beyond the line where methane and methanol freeze, and migrated inward early in the Solar System’s history. The ice may have melted as it made its way inward, but now its surface is thought to be covered in complex organic material produced by the irradiation of that ice.