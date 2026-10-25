Mall trick-or-treat trails, a free-entry costume party and kids-go-free brunches in Dubai
Dubai: Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and you don't need a ticket to join in. From mall trick-or-treat trails to a free-entry costume party, here are the free Halloween events around Dubai this weekend.
Times Square Center is running three days of free Halloween activities for families. The main stage, at Picnic Square on the first floor, hosts The Ghoulty Towers Hotel stage show and a Monster Party dance session, plus a magic show by Magic Phil at 6pm daily.
Downstairs, children can try creepy crafts workshops, a magic dance school and spooky games. Face painting runs daily from noon to 6pm.
On Saturday, October 31, a Spooky Sweet Trail takes children trick-or-treating at participating stores from 2pm to 4pm. A kids' costume competition is held on Sunday, November 1 at 5pm, with prize bundles for the winners.
When: October 30 to November 1, 12pm to 7pm
Where: Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road
Price: Free
Wafi City is hosting Halloween games and challenges across the weekend, along with a trick-or-treat trail. Children collect passport stickers and treats at participating outlets for a chance to win prizes, with bonus stops at Khan Murjan Souk.
A costume competition, open to individuals and families of all ages, runs on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Registration for the activities and the competition is through the Wafi City website.
When: October 30, 4pm to 8pm; October 31 and November 1, 12pm to 7pm
Where: Wafi City, Oud Metha
Price: Free, with registration
Both branches of The Irish Village are throwing a Halloween party with free entry. There will be spooky games, live DJs and costume contests with up to Dh5,000 in prizes. Children have a dedicated play area and are welcome until 9.30pm.
When: Saturday, October 31, from 6pm
Where: The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, and The Irish Village, Studio One Hotel
Price: Free entry
The Jumeirah cafe is free to attend all day on Halloween, with a family costume competition. Pets are welcome too, and can join in costume. Food and drinks are charged separately, with breakfast and lunch dishes from around Dh99.
When: Saturday, October 31, 9am to 9pm
Where: Stomping Grounds, Villa 98, 12D Street, Jumeirah 1
Price: Free to attend
Free events can get busy, especially on Saturday afternoon, so arrive early if you want a spot in a workshop or the costume competition. Wafi City's activities need registration in advance.
For bigger outings, LEGOLAND Dubai, MOTIONGATE's Fright Nights and Halloween parties for over-21s are covered in Gulf News' Halloween events guide.