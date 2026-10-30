Readers share their Halloween photos

See how Gulf News readers are celebrating, from creative costumes to spooky decorations
Happy Halloween! Gulf News readers are sharing their Halloween celebrations, from dressing up in their favourite costumes to decorating their homes and celebrating with family and friends.
"Thriller-inspired zombie look, taken at my place in home"
"Getting ready for making kids happy."
"There is a new sheriff in town this Halloween."
"Rex and Freddie are ready to go to infinity and beyond."
"Fiona is looking for her Shrek this Halloween."
"Sugar, spice and a little Halloween surprise in DAMAC Hills 2."
"Dressed up for Halloween celebration at Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi on October 28.
"Our son Mak made a Halloween party by himself, invited his friends and was dressed as a Mad scientist."
"Handmade Xenomorph costume for my son."
"Saurabh holding coco in Dubai on October 28, 2026."
"Piku is ready to rock Halloween as Scooby-Doo! On the 31st, she’ll be off collecting all her Scooby Snacks and might have a couple of tricks up her sleeve if she doesn’t get them!"
"Dr Zombie in Ajman Al Tallah 2"
"The picture was taken on October 23, 2026 in Al Furjan."
"Super Mario Brothers, Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach."
"My daughter Lyra is dressed in a modern witch-inspired look as Elphaba from the movie Wicked! This photo was taken last Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Mark & Save.
Defying gravity and casting her own magical spell!"
"Here’s Fig at Zoomies Doggy Daycare dressing for for Halloween in Dubai!"
"Two Halloween skeletons haunting our house! Help!
PS No need to send help - they are pretty cute!"
"This is Jacob dressed as a Tiger for nursery on 28th October."
"Photo of my son warring his cow outfit for Halloween. October 29, 2026 in Dubai."
"The Mafia family: Angel, Diego and Mushroom."
"Halloween competition in Safari Mall, Muweilah, Sharjah held on October 24, 2026."
"Ian Barakat is Dracula for Halloween."
"Vampire by costume, potato by body Yoda the Pug."