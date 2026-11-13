From sunrise runs to sunset gelato: How Abu Dhabi spends its free time

From gelato to salsa: How Abu Dhabi comes alive after dark
Abu Dhabi:When the workday ends in Abu Dhabi, residents go looking for each other. Many people here came from somewhere else, and a growing number of weekly gatherings give them a place to start. There is gelato on a terrace at the port, Arabic poetry read aloud over coffee, a beginner salsa class, and runners meeting at sunrise on two different mornings.
Most of these meetings are free or cheap, and they run on Meetup pages, Instagram accounts and WhatsApp messages. All of them ask for the same thing: show up. Here are six of them.
Gelato at the port
The week’s first gathering starts, fittingly, with the slowest pace. Every Monday, the Abu Dhabi Expat’s Community meets at Souq Al Mina, near the port, on the terrace at Jlato. Sometimes the group drifts to Auro next door.
The pitch one the website, meetup is simple: Italian gelato, specialty coffee or a warm drink while the sky changes colour. When the mood is right, the group walks to the rocks nearby for an unobstructed view of the horizon. The invitation is open to long-term expats, digital nomads, locals and travellers passing through. Host Remi calls it a way to “kickstart your week” with company
In a city where many residents arrived from somewhere else, a standing weekly meeting with no agenda is quietly valuable. You don’t need an introduction. You need a free Monday evening.
Arabic words read out loud
A few hours later, in another part of town, a different kind of circle forms. The Abu Dhabi Writers’ Cafe runs an Arabic-language session at Art House Cafe, from 7:00 to 9:30 pm. The group’s tagline translates roughly as a meeting of writers in Arabic.
The format asks for some courage. Participants bring literary and poetic texts, read them to the room and then listen to constructive criticism from other writers. The stated aim is to give every writer, whether emerging or experienced, a place to share their work and hear it echoed back. Those who just love the Arabic language are welcome to come and listen, or to find the push to begin writing.
It is a reminder that the capital’s cultural life is not only about imported spectacle. It also happens in cafes, in the language of the region.
Salsa and afrobeat
The Salsa Vibez Abu Dhabi Meetup Group runs beginner classes on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 pm, and the organisers are upfront that these are paid sessions.
The curriculum is described with some seriousness. Students drill the basics of lead and follow, weight transfer and recognising the salsa rhythm, all within Salsa Cubana, the Cuban style. The goal is to give beginners a foundation before they venture onto a dance flow.
It is the most structured offering on this list, and it shows there is an appetite for learning a skill together, not only for socialising.
At the other end is energy. On Tuesdays from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, the Kizomba Afro-Latin Dance Meet-up runs a ladies’ Afrobeats class at Universal Dance & Music Arts on Airport Road, in the same building as Studio Clay (room 304, third floor). Instructor Ginger leads a workout built around African-inspired movement and music.
The first class is a free try-out, which lowers the barrier for anyone who has never set foot in a dance studio.
Hudayirat and Al Zeina on foot
For early risers, AbuDhabiInvites's GALAXY Run Club offers on the opposite end of the day. Every Saturday morning, runners, joggers and walkers gather at Feels at Marsana on Hudayriyat Island. This week’s session is tomorrow, Saturday 14 November, from 6:45 to 8:00 am, and it’s free.
The club is built around a motto, “Run For Everyone.” Participants choose their own pace, and the emphasis is on consistency, wellbeing and community rather than performance. The club also combines coaching with wearable technology, so participants can track their movement and progress and stay motivated. For beginners, a coastal island setting and a group that expects no particular speed lowers the barrier considerably.
If Saturday belongs to Hudayriyat, Sunday belongs to Local Runners. The group meets every Sunday at 7 am at LOCAL in Al Zeina, and its Instagram account, @localrunnersabudhabi, has just over 2,000 followers.
A sisterhood circle
The most intimate of the five was a women’s evening at Lake Park near the Corniche on Saturday 7 November. Billed as “Faithful Reflection"
The plan ran from 5:30 to 8:00 pm to catch the sunset. It began with a lakeside welcome, followed by an open conversation about inspiring stories of women in Islam. Then came quiet time for journaling: guests drew a quote from a “Box of Reminders” and wrote down personal goals and daily spiritual habits. The evening closed with a surprise gift for each guest. Attendees were asked to bring notebooks, sitting mats and prayer mats, snacks to share, and to wear coloured abayas.
These five events differ in language, price and purpose, but they share a few traits. Most are recurring, and most are run by volunteers or small organisers using Meetup, Instagram and WhatsApp rather than formal venues or ticketing. Several lean on Abu Dhabi’s best free asset, its waterfront at sunrise and sunset. And all of them answer the same need: a way to belong in a city where many people start from scratch.