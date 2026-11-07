Sharing stories and spreading hope: How this German expat is enriching life in Abu Dhabi

She found different ways to give back to the country she calls home
Dubai: A love for discovering new places brought German expatriate Alexa Siersdorfer to the UAE. Nearly two decades later, her life in the country revolves around sharing its stories and supporting its community.
Based in Abu Dhabi since 2014, Siersdorfer writes about the UAE’s culture, heritage, and people for German-speaking audiences. She also runs an initiative that brings German women together to sew heart-shaped pillows for breast cancer patients.
Siersdorfer has arrived in the UAE in 2008 with her husband, whose job brought the couple to Dubai. They have previously lived in Malaysia and initially expected their UAE posting to last just two or three years. But it has turned out to be a longer stay.
Writing has been a passion since her childhood. After university, she has worked in different roles before becoming editor-in-chief at a major publishing house in Germany.
Moving to the Emirates has opened a new professional opportunity. She has begun writing for a German-language magazine in the UAE and later became its owner and editor-in-chief.
In 2014, the couple has moved to Abu Dhabi, where she continued developing her interest in documenting the country and its people.
For Siersdorfer, understanding the UAE means looking beyond its skyscrapers and modern developments.
“My journey with the UAE has always been defined by a desire to look beneath the glittering surface and discover the true heartbeat of this nation, a heartbeat deeply rooted in its land, its history, and its remarkable people,” Siersdorfer told Gulf News.
Over the years, she has travelled extensively across the country, visiting places in Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as islands in Abu Dhabi, including Delma Island.
Siersdorfer has noted that the country was very different when she first arrived in 2008. Exploring the Emirates by car, sometimes driving alone as a woman, has been an adventure. But it has been the people she met that pushed her to travel further.
“Whenever I visited small villages on my journey, people opened their homes and welcomed me.”
She has described the hospitality and openness of Emirati communities as among the experiences that shaped her appreciation of the country.
The UAE’s desert landscapes have become another important part of Siersdorfer’s connection with the country.
In 2018, she has participated in the Women’s Heritage Walk, which commemorates the journeys women made through the desert between Al Ain and Abu Dhabi in earlier times.
The experience has given her a deeper understanding of the desert environment and the traditions of Emirati communities.
“It gives you a deep understanding in the desert, in the traditions of the Emiratis, and the strength and hospitality of this Arab country,” shared Siersdorfer.
She has since developed a love for desert hiking and walking through the oases of Al Ain. Her interest in heritage has also led her to explore traditional practices such as falconry, for which she took lessons to gain first-hand experience.
Siersdorfer’s writing focuses on introducing the UAE to readers in German-speaking countries, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
She covers destinations, cultural traditions, and the people behind the country’s history, with subjects ranging from pearl diving and Bedouin heritage to camel breeding, falconry, and the UAE’s natural landscapes.
“I want to show beautiful places here in UAE and I want to connect Emirati and German language people,” exclaimed Siersdorfer.
She has also followed a personal rule that she writes about places and experiences she has encountered herself.
“Therefore, I never write about anything that I did not visit or experience by myself.”
Siersdorfer believes this approach allows her to give readers a more authentic picture of the country, especially those who may know the UAE mainly through its modern cities and tourist attractions.
She has been equally interested in the country’s development and its efforts to combine cultural heritage with innovation.
Alongside her writing, Siersdorfer has built a community initiative that supports women affected by breast cancer.
After surviving cancer twice, she has decided in 2017 to bring together German women in the UAE to sew heart-shaped pillows for breast cancer patients.
The project has started with two friends and has since expanded to include several sewing groups in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The pillows are provided free of charge to hospitals and breast cancer support groups.
The initiative gives volunteers an opportunity to support other women through a practical gesture of care. It also brings members of the German-speaking community together around a shared cause.
For Siersdorfer, it is a way of using her own experience to help others facing a difficult time.
After living in the country for nearly 20 years, Siersdorfer has expressed hope that other expats will make the effort to explore the UAE beyond its familiar attractions.
“The country is as unique as its people, with its desert, mountains, islands, mangroves, but also its traditions and the open view to prepare for the future,” said Siersdorfer.
She has appreciated the UAE’s inclusive culture and its ambition to embrace new technology and innovation.
Reflecting on what has made the country feel like home, she has referred to the words of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “In the UAE, everyone is Emirati.”
“It's not just a phrase, it is a promise and the warmest welcome for anyone living in and travelling to the UAE.”
For Siersdorfer, making Abu Dhabi home has meant more than settling in a new country. It has meant discovering its stories, sharing them with others, and finding ways to give something back.