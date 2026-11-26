Sidr, the crushed leaf of the lote tree, goes on first, to strengthen it. Then henna, worked in until the strands turn a deep reddish brown. Nails are done. Hands are drawn on, patiently, for the evening ahead. For the women who sit in the chairs at Byou, a salon in Abu Dhabi run by four Emirati sisters, none of this is a beauty appointment in the ordinary sense. It is rehearsal. The day itself will last from four in the afternoon until long past midnight, and there is a way it is supposed to look, and smell, and feel.