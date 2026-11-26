Another major project is the Hassyan desalination plant in Dubai, which began operations in 2026. With a daily production capacity of 818 million litres, the plant is designed to meet the water needs of around two million people. It is among the UAE's major investments aimed at securing a reliable supply of safe drinking water through efficient production facilities.

The company is overseeing the design of the Al Hamriyah desalination plant in Sharjah, a project that is expected to supply 410 million litres of drinking water a day to around 1.4 million people.

Abu Dhabi: Veolia, the French multinational specialising in water management, waste treatment and energy services, says its five-decade partnership with the UAE has helped improve water security and environmental protection across all seven emirates.

Since then, Veolia has delivered major desalination projects across the UAE, including Al Taweelah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Mirfa 2, Hassyan and Al Hamriyah. Together, these projects represent more than 4,000 MLD of capacity.

Our work began in Abu Dhabi in the early years of the Federation, with the delivery of a 60 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant in 1974, followed by the Umm Al Nar plant in 1976.

By combining the UAE's ambition and ability to deliver major projects with Veolia's global experience and technology, we have helped the country achieve important advances in water management. Several of these projects have gained international recognition.

Veolia's partnership with the UAE across all seven emirates in water and environmental security has had a significant positive impact on local communities and businesses.

1. Veolia has worked with UAE government entities for five decades. Which partnerships have made the biggest difference to everyday life, and what comes next?

The following are excerpts from the interview:

She said Veolia currently provides municipal wastewater treatment services for 3.1 million people and offers specialised water and wastewater solutions to industrial clients, including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

In an interview with Gulf News, Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia, spoke about the company's growing role in the UAE's water and environmental sectors.

This would set a new benchmark for energy efficiency in large-scale desalination.

Using Veolia's water treatment technologies, including systems that prepare seawater before desalination and improve the quality of the finished water, the plant is expected to consume just 2.75 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per cubic metre of water produced.

Since 2024, Veolia has been working on the design of the Al Hamriyah desalination plant in the UAE. The facility is expected to produce 410 MLD of drinking water, serving around 1.4 million people.

2. What will Sharjah's Al Hamriyah desalination plant mean for residents, and why does the electricity needed to produce each litre of water matter?

Our work goes beyond water projects. We are also involved in major hazardous waste treatment initiatives and continue to support energy efficiency through our joint venture, Enova.

Looking ahead, we will continue working with our UAE partners to make desalination more energy-efficient, increase wastewater reuse and recover valuable resources from waste treatment.

We also operate the region's largest integrated hazardous waste treatment plant and the first facility dedicated to managing naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) waste at the Al Ruways industrial complex. These facilities support the UAE's industrial and environmental goals.

Today, Veolia provides municipal wastewater treatment services to 3.1 million people and supplies specialised water and wastewater solutions to industrial customers, including ADNOC.

They help the country manage water scarcity while supporting the needs of its industries. Hassyan, designed to serve around two million people, and Mirfa 2, which supplies approximately 210,000 households, are examples of our efforts to provide a reliable water supply while improving energy efficiency.

The amount of electricity used to produce each litre of water is important because desalination requires significant energy. Reducing consumption helps lower operating costs and environmental impact while making the water supply more sustainable.

This achievement builds on more than 30 years of research and development by Veolia in water treatment and desalination technologies.

3. What new drinking water capacity has come into service in the UAE this year?

Veolia's most significant recent addition is the Hassyan desalination plant in Dubai, which began operations in 2026 with a capacity of 818 MLD. It is designed to supply drinking water to around two million people and is one of the UAE's major recent investments in water security.

It follows the Mirfa 2 plant in Abu Dhabi, which became operational in 2025 with a capacity of 545 MLD.

Looking ahead, the Al Hamriyah plant in Sharjah is expected to add around 410 MLD of capacity when it becomes operational in 2028.

Several other ambitious desalination projects are being developed with local partners. Veolia is committed to supporting this growth by bringing its latest technologies and expertise to help secure the UAE's long-term water supply.

4. The UAE aims to reuse 95 per cent of its treated wastewater by 2036. What does it take to get that water from treatment plants to parks and farms?

As the UAE works towards its Water Security Strategy 2036 target of reusing 95 per cent of treated wastewater, one of the main challenges is ensuring that the water reaches the places where it is needed.

This requires investment in pipelines and distribution networks, as well as close coordination between treatment facilities, local authorities, farmers and other users.

Veolia works with government authorities to support their water conservation plans and has already delivered several major projects in this area.

One example is the Al Wathba-2 wastewater treatment plant in Abu Dhabi, operated by a joint venture between Veolia and Besix. The facility treats 300 MLD of wastewater to meet strict safety standards. The treated water is then reused, mainly for irrigation and district cooling.

Another example is the upgrade of Dubai's Warsan wastewater treatment plants, which have a combined capacity of 300 MLD. The treated wastewater is recovered for reuse, mainly in irrigation.

These projects show how wastewater can be turned into a useful resource. Reusing it reduces pressure on freshwater supplies, supports sustainable urban development and brings long-term environmental and economic benefits to communities.

5. At Dubai's Warsan plant, how can the wastewater collected by a city help power the facility that treats it?

Veolia's strength comes from bringing together its expertise in water, waste and energy. This allows us to turn materials that would otherwise be discarded into useful resources.

At Dubai's Warsan plant, wastewater is also used to produce electricity through a partnership between Dubai Municipality and Veolia. Under a 25-year agreement, the facility uses technologies that capture and reuse by-products from the wastewater treatment process.

The process works through a continuous cycle. During sewage treatment, the sludge is broken down in a process that produces biogas. This gas is then captured and converted into electricity.

The system generates 144 megawatt-hours of electricity a day, equivalent to a power output of 6 megawatts, which is used to run the facility.

It also helps prevent around 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, reducing the plant's impact on the environment.