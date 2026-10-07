From mascots to aviation: Filipino expat in Umm Al Quwain builds a new future in the UAE

From receptionist to mascot maker, she is now pursuing her childhood dream of flying
Dubai: For years, MJ Tenchavez has made children smile by bringing colourful mascots to parties and community events across the UAE. But behind the costumes and celebrations is another dream.
Tenchavez, a Filipino expatriate based in Umm Al Quwain, is now pursuing Aviation Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) studies, working towards becoming a pilot.
It is a destination she could hardly have imagined when she arrived in Dubai in 2010 as a receptionist from Davao City, Philippines.
“I came to the UAE in 2010 with no idea of how far the journey would take me,” Tenchavez told Gulf News.
Her journey since then has taken her through career changes, periods of uncertainty, a return to education, entrepreneurship, and the pursuit of a childhood ambition. And through it all, one thing has remained constant, she kept moving forward.
As the eldest in her family, Tenchavez has felt a strong responsibility to help provide for her loved ones. Working in the Philippines and managing everything on a limited income has been challenging. She knew she needed to find a better opportunity, not only for herself, but also for her family.
That opportunity came through her cousin, who has referred her to an employer starting a new business in Dubai.
“They were looking for a receptionist, and when the opportunity was offered to me, I decided to take the chance and work abroad,” recalled Tenchavez.
Leaving the Philippines, however, has meant leaving behind the people she loved and everything familiar.
“I had to leave my family, my comfort zone, and everything familiar to me in exchange for the hope of building a better future.”
She has arrived in the UAE and started from the bottom, determined to work hard, learn, and make the most of every opportunity.
Her career has soon taken an unexpected turn. After working as a receptionist, Tenchavez became a photographer, which has introduced her to the events industry.
She has become familiar with parties, celebrations, and mascot bookings. But it was not a formal business plan or a major investment that first sparked her entrepreneurial journey. It was simply a thought. There have been moments when she would be alone in the office, surrounded by mascots being stored there.
“Maybe I can make something like this too,” thought Tenchavez.
She has then created a page and started posting. Slowly, people have begun showing interest. That small idea has formed The Mascot Maker and the experience taught her to look at ordinary things differently.
“The UAE is a place where opportunities can be found if you are willing to open your mind and look beyond what is directly in front of you.”
Her UAE story has not been a straight path to success. One of her biggest challenges has been having to start over more than once.
There have been times when she returned to the UAE on a tourist visa simply to look for work. She would search for opportunities and attend interviews. On some occasions, she had to exit to Kish and wait for her visa before she could return and begin working.
“There were moments when I didn’t know what job would come next or how long I would have to wait,” described Tenchavez.
Being away from her family has made those periods even harder. She has been carrying not only her own dreams, but also the responsibility of helping the people she left behind. The support of fellow Filipinos has helped her through difficult periods, while her faith gave her strength.
“I kept applying, kept trying, and kept believing that something better would come.”
Eventually, it did. Those experiences have changed the way she viewed setbacks.
“Being an expat is not always about having everything figured out. It is about having the courage to keep moving forward, even when the path is uncertain.”
Even as she worked and built her life in the UAE, Tenchavez has continued to pursue personal goals. She has returned to school and completed her Civil Engineering degree in 2021.
But there has been another dream that had been waiting even longer. Becoming a pilot has been a childhood ambition, and she never completely let it go.
Today, she is pursuing Aviation ATPL studies at Fujairah Aviation. The dream is not just about learning to fly. It has represented the freedom to pursue a goal she carried with her long before she even arrived in the UAE.
Tenchavez believes that success means being able to help others. She is a member of the Philippine Eagles Club, where she helps support distressed overseas Filipinos in need. She also participates in and sponsors charitable events whenever possible.
Through The Mascot Maker, she sponsors mascot performances at community and charitable events across the UAE, particularly those that bring happiness to children. For her, the reward is often as simple as seeing a child’s face light up.
“Giving back is about sharing the blessings and opportunities I have received and extending a helping hand to others in the community,” explained Tenchavez.
Sixteen years ago, Tenchavez has arrived in the UAE as an ordinary woman from the Philippines, carrying the responsibility of helping her family and the uncertainty of starting life in a new country. She did not know where the journey would lead.
Today, she has built a business from a simple idea, completed a degree, supported her family, helped others in her community, and is studying towards becoming a pilot.
Looking back, she has highlighted that the UAE gave her opportunities she never expected.
“The UAE gave me opportunities to grow, build, continue my education, pursue my childhood dream of becoming a pilot, and help people around me along the way,” said Tenchavez.
Her message to fellow expatriates is rooted in everything she has experienced.
“Never be afraid to start from zero. Believe in yourself, stay humble, and keep your faith. Be open to opportunities, even when they come in unexpected ways.”
Now, after years of starting over, she is looking up. The next chapter is in the skies.