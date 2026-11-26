He looks back on the UAE’s remarkable transformation and a lifetime of opportunities
Dubai: From the trading banks of Dubai Creek to the towering skyline of modern Dubai, K. V. Shamsudheen has witnessed the country’s transformation first-hand.
When he arrived in the emirate in July 1970, Dubai was a land full of possibilities. The infrastructure was modest, life was simple, and the nation’s remarkable transformation was only beginning. For the young man from Blangad, Kerala in India, it was the start of a journey that would last more than five decades.
Today, at 80, Shamsudheen is based in Sharjah and has little doubt about what the UAE means to him. It is not simply the country where he has built his career and established his businesses. It is where he has found opportunities, lifelong friendships, and a sense of belonging.
“The UAE has given me far more than professional opportunities. It has given me the freedom to dream, the opportunity to work hard, and the environment in which I could turn those dreams into reality,” Shamsudheen told Gulf News.
A founder director of a financial services company, chairman of a welfare trust, and associated with a school, Shamsudheen has devoted much of his life to promoting financial literacy among Indian expatriates. His mission has been to help ordinary workers and middle-income families save, invest, and prepare for a financially secure return to India.
Shamsudheen remembers arriving in Dubai with excitement and hope, leaving his hometown in Kerala to begin a new chapter in an unfamiliar country.
“I feel deeply fortunate that I chose the UAE as the place where I would spend most of my life. What I remember most fondly is the warmth, kindness, and hospitality of the people. There was a strong sense of mutual respect and cooperation among people from different nationalities,” recalled Shamsudheen.
He has noted that those early years have taught him the value of hard work, patience, humility, and perseverance.
“The most remarkable change I have witnessed is the transformation of the UAE from a relatively modest trading society into one of the world’s most modern, prosperous, and internationally respected nations.”
Dubai’s evolution from the historic trading areas around Dubai Creek into a global business and financial centre has been impressive. He has also watched Abu Dhabi grow, along with the development of world-class infrastructure, airports, ports, and modern cities across the country.
“The greatest achievement of the UAE is not simply its magnificent buildings, roads, or economic progress. It is the vision and leadership that brought people of different nationalities, cultures, and religions together to work towards a common future.”
Dubai Creek has remained close to his heart for its connection to the country’s trading heritage and humble beginnings. He has also admired Abu Dhabi’s cultural and architectural beauty and Sharjah’s heritage, family atmosphere, and cultural richness.
“Every emirate has its own character and together they represent the remarkable diversity and unity of the UAE.”
The opportunities Shamsudheen have found in the UAE influenced his understanding of success. He believes personal achievements matter, but contributing to society has also been equally important.
“True success also lies in how much we contribute to society and how many lives we are able to positively influence,” shared Shamsudheen.
Over the years, he has conducted more than 1,000 financial awareness classes for expats across GCC countries. He has also organised similar programmes in Kerala to educate the families of non-resident Keralites.
He has emphasised four essential habits including financial literacy, financial planning, financial discipline, and regular savings.
“What makes me particularly proud is not any individual achievement, but the number of families who have become financially more aware and better prepared for their future. I consider this a small contribution to the UAE, which gave me the opportunity to pursue my life’s mission.”
After more than 55 years in the Emirates, Shamsudheen has described the country as an integral part of his life, memories, and identity. His advice to younger expats is to look beyond earning money and building personal wealth.
“Do not think of your stay in the UAE only as an opportunity to earn money. Think of it as an opportunity to grow as a person, build meaningful relationships, acquire knowledge, and make a positive difference,” said Shamsudheen.
He has encouraged younger residents to respect the country that welcomes them, follow its laws, work honestly, and plan their financial future carefully.
From the Dubai of 1970 to the modern UAE of today, Shamsudheen has witnessed a transformation that few residents can claim to have experienced over such a long period.
“The UAE will always remain a country of opportunity, friendship, and gratitude, a country that I am proud to call my second home.”