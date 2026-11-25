Saudi Arabia intercepts drones, coalition strikes Yemen as US issues security alert
Dubai: Saudi Arabia intercepted four drones over Ras Tanura on Wednesday as the Saudi-led coalition launched fresh strikes in Yemen and the Houthis threatened attacks on the kingdom’s Red Sea ports.
The US issued a security alert urging Americans across the Middle East to stay vigilant. At the same time, US President Donald Trump said funding for the war against Iran was available until approximately the end of January.
Here are seven developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura in the kingdom’s Eastern Province on Wednesday.
Debris fell following the interceptions, but preliminary assessments found no casualties.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group had attacked the Ras Tanura oil refinery, causing fires, and targeted Riyadh’s financial district.
Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed extensive black smoke around the refinery. However, Saudi authorities have not confirmed that the facility was struck.
The Saudi-led coalition said it struck Houthi operational capabilities at Yemen’s Hodeidah port and destroyed several targets in the northern governorates of Saada and Amran.
The strikes followed a coalition warning urging civilians to evacuate the port area.
Houthi-controlled media also reported strikes on Hodeidah’s international airport. No casualties were immediately reported.
The Houthis threatened retaliatory attacks on Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports, warning shipping companies to withdraw their vessels.
Hodeidah is a key entry point for food, humanitarian aid and commercial imports into Yemen.
The US Mission to the UAE urged American citizens across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid the threat of further Iranian and Houthi attacks.
The warning said hostilities could escalate rapidly, resulting in airspace closures, flight cancellations and other travel disruptions.
Americans were advised to avoid large gatherings, exercise caution at locations associated with the US and follow instructions from local authorities.
The mission also announced that the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi would be closed from November 26 to 29 for Thanksgiving, with routine American Citizens Services resuming on November 30.
US President Donald Trump said funding for the military campaign against Iran was available until approximately the end of January.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump acknowledged that his military options could be constrained once Democrats take control of Congress in January.
He claimed US forces had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities and argued that forcing an early end to the conflict could undermine those gains.
Iraq has moved to bring border crossings and several oilfields in the Kurdistan region under federal control amid concerns over suspected oil smuggling into Iran.
Iraq’s top court said on Wednesday that federal forces could be deployed along the country’s borders in the autonomous region.
An intelligence document cited by Iraqi state media alleged that Iraqi crude was being transported to Iran, mixed with Iranian oil and subsequently exported to Afghanistan.
AFP reported that it had seen the document but could not independently authenticate it.
Kurdish authorities have opposed Baghdad’s takeover decision, arguing that it violates the constitution.
India condemned Tuesday’s attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district, which injured 11 people, including two Indian nationals.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said its embassy in Riyadh was assisting the injured nationals and their families.
New Delhi also called for an end to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and economic infrastructure.
Flight disruptions continue on several regional routes, with Etihad Airways suspending Abu Dhabi services to Riyadh and Dammam through November 30.
Air Arabia has cancelled selected Saudi services, while several Indian carriers have extended suspensions of flights to Saudi Arabia until the end of November.
Lufthansa was scheduled to resume Dubai services on Wednesday. Meanwhile, flydubai is working towards restoring flights to Tel Aviv, although no resumption date has been confirmed.
Read our latest UAE flight status update for details of cancellations, delays and route suspensions.