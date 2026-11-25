The US warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions
The US Mission to the UAE has issued a security alert urging American citizens across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid the threat of further attacks by Iran and Iranian-backed Houthi forces.
The warning comes after Iranian attacks targeted US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Houthi forces have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that caused civilian casualties and travel disruptions.
The US Mission said the hostilities could escalate rapidly, warning that Americans should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
Americans travelling to or from the Middle East have been advised to check airport and airline operations regularly and make contingency plans. Passengers in the UAE can check departure information through Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airports official channels.
The alert also warned that Iran, the Houthis and other groups supportive of Tehran could target US interests overseas, including American businesses and institutions, as well as locations associated with the United States and its citizens.
The US Mission advised American citizens to remain aware of their surroundings, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and stay away from areas with a heavy police presence.
They were also urged to exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States, keep a low profile and follow instructions from UAE authorities.
In the event of an aerial attack, Americans should stay away from windows and glass doors, avoid fallen debris and monitor their phones and news outlets for official guidance.
The embassy also advised citizens to keep their mobile phones charged, monitor local media and check its website for security alerts.
Americans are encouraged to enrol in the US Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security updates and allows the embassy to contact registered travellers during emergencies. They should also review the US travel advisory for the UAE.
The US Mission said consular assistance remains available to American citizens who require passport services or other support.
Requests should be submitted through the US Citizen Services Navigator. Applicants can select their preferred location, after which the consular team will respond by email with further instructions.
However, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed from November 26 to 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Routine American Citizens Services will resume on November 30.
Americans requiring emergency assistance can contact the following numbers:
UAE emergency services: 999
US Embassy in Abu Dhabi: +971-2-414-2200
US Consulate General in Dubai: +971-4-309-4000
US Department of State, 24-hour consular support: +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad)
US Department of State: 1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada)
For consular assistance, American citizens can also visit the US Mission's website and use the US Citizen Services Navigator to contact the embassy or consulate.