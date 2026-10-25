US orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Safety concerns prompt US evacuation of non-emergency personnel in Saudi Arabia
Dubai: The US Department of State has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia over safety concerns amid Houthi attacks on airports and critical infrastructure, the US Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday.
The order took effect on October 23, according to a security alert issued by the embassy on October 25. It cited attacks by Iranian-supported Houthi forces that have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions, warning that hostilities could escalate rapidly.
US government employees in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the Kingdom following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on airports.
The embassy also warned US citizens of the risk of further attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.
It urged travellers to exercise extreme caution if using Saudi airports and to check their flight status directly with their airline and the airport before travelling.
King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh announced a partial reopening on October 25, allowing domestic flights and some international services operated by Saudi national carriers.
However, operations remain limited. A small number of flights normally based at Riyadh airport are operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ELQ) in Qassim, the embassy said.
Passengers have been advised to verify their bookings and flight schedules with airlines before heading to the airport.
The US Embassy said King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport (DMM) in Dammam remain operational, although both are experiencing some delays and cancellations.
The advisory comes amid continued Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports and other critical infrastructure.
Travellers should monitor official airline and airport updates, as security developments could lead to further changes to flight schedules and airport operations.