Americans urged to prepare for travel disruptions and possible armed attacks
The US Embassy in Bahrain has urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities across the region.
In a security alert issued on November 15, the US Embassy in Manama warned Americans to prepare for possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
The embassy said Iranian-supported Houthis had previously engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that resulted in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. It warned that the situation could escalate rapidly.
Americans travelling to or from the Middle East were advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare contingency plans in advance.
The embassy confirmed that it remains open for routine American citizen services and visa services.
It also warned that Iran, the Houthis and groups supportive of Iran could target other US interests overseas, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States and American citizens.
The embassy advised Americans to check flight departure information directly with their airlines or through Bahrain International Airport's flight tracker.
Travellers were also urged to contact airlines directly for details of flight changes if their services were affected.
The embassy issued several precautions for Americans in Bahrain:
Enrol in the US Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and help the embassy make contact during emergencies.
Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
Stay away from glass doors and windows if an aerial attack occurs, and avoid fallen debris.
Keep mobile phones charged and emergency contact numbers readily available.
Remain alert and maintain a low profile, particularly at locations publicly associated with the United States.
Monitor local media and follow instructions from Bahraini authorities.
Follow the embassy's official channels for further security updates.
US citizens requiring assistance can contact:
US Embassy Manama: +973-1724-2700
Email: ManamaConsular@state.gov
US Department of State, 24/7 support: +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad)
From the US or Canada: 1-888-407-4747
Americans can also check the US Embassy's full security alert for further guidance.