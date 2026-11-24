Riyadh tower attack injures 11 as Iran warns of tighter Hormuz restrictions
Dubai: Eleven people were injured in a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, Saudi authorities said, as Iran reported fresh tanker incidents near the Strait of Hormuz and warned of tighter shipping restrictions.
Tehran ruled out negotiations with Washington until its conditions were met, while Britain announced new sanctions against the Houthis and Qatar intensified its diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Here are eight developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said 11 people were injured when Houthi fighters targeted a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday.
Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians, according to Saudi authorities.
Reuters reported that the building, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, had been targeted for the second time in less than a week.
Meanwhile, Houthi-controlled media reported that 25 people were dead or missing following Saudi airstrikes on vehicles in Yemen. The figure could not be independently verified.
Iran’s military claimed on Tuesday that two oil tankers caught fire after striking a naval mine near the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the vessels had violated its maritime restrictions.
The reports followed earlier Iranian claims involving three tankers. It remains unclear whether the accounts overlap, and the reported mine strikes have not been independently confirmed.
In a separate update Tuesday evening, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while passing through the strait on November 22.
The vessel continued its journey with all crew accounted for. The extent of the damage remains unknown.
Iran has warned vessels against using unauthorised shipping routes and called for stricter enforcement of its restrictions in the waterway.
Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not resume negotiations with Washington until seven conditions were fulfilled.
The reported demands include lifting US sanctions, ending the naval blockade and releasing frozen Iranian assets.
Ghalibaf also warned that further US military action could widen the conflict.
The complete list of seven conditions has not been publicly disclosed.
US authorities are investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks affecting as many as 50 commercial vessels carrying oil, gas, chemicals and other hazardous cargo, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Some vessels reportedly received bomb threats, ransom demands or warnings against transporting American products.
US Coast Guard cybersecurity teams have been deployed to investigate incidents involving several vessels.
Russia is also being considered a possible suspect. A Trump administration official told the newspaper that investigators had found no evidence establishing Iranian involvement.
Washington announced fresh sanctions on Monday against individuals and companies accused of helping Iran move money internationally and circumvent existing financial restrictions.
The measures target exchange houses, front companies and personnel allegedly involved in Iran’s shadow banking system.
A separate US Treasury analysis identified approximately $14.7 billion in potentially related financial transactions between January 2025 and August 2026.
Iran’s currency weakened further on Tuesday, while US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed the country’s leadership was facing mounting economic pressure.
Britain announced sanctions against Yemen’s Houthi movement and four senior officials on Tuesday, citing renewed fighting in Yemen, attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure and threats to international shipping.
The measures include an asset freeze against the group, while the four individuals face asset freezes, travel bans and restrictions on holding company directorships.
The British government also accused the sanctioned officials of involvement in serious human rights violations.
Existing exemptions for humanitarian assistance in Yemen will remain in place.
Qatar continued its efforts to restart negotiations between Washington and Tehran following meetings between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Monday.
Doha reiterated on Tuesday that restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remained part of its diplomatic efforts.
Meanwhile, Iran summoned Qatar’s diplomatic representative over a joint Qatari-German statement condemning Iranian attacks.
No breakthrough in negotiations has been announced.
The UAE expressed solidarity with Qatar on Tuesday following the death of a member of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces while performing his military duty.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to the Qatari government and people.
The ministry did not specify the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.