Dubai: Iran’s currency plunged to a historic low on Tuesday as Washington intensified its economic siege, prompting increasingly urgent warnings from senior Iranian officials that the months-long US naval blockade cannot continue indefinitely and that military options remain on the table.

The currency’s continued decline threatens to further erode household purchasing power, drive up the cost of imported goods and aggravate an inflation crisis that has already placed millions of Iranians under financial strain.

Among the entities targeted is the Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold, which facilitates tens of billions of dollars in annual trade by connecting exporters earning foreign currency with importers.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament’s national security committee, said on Tuesday that Iran could not tolerate the situation indefinitely and would have to resort to other methods if the blockade continued.

Referring to Iran’s warning that it would send out oil tankers, he said: “If the Americans stop them, that means a return to wartime conditions, and we will take other measures.”

Ghalibaf accused Washington of seeking to impose a prolonged war of attrition on Iran through a state of ‘no war, no peace’. He also warned that Tehran could shift the geography of the conflict if its adversary miscalculated.

Whether panic is setting in among Iran’s leaders remains debatable. What is increasingly evident, however, is the economic cost of the prolonged confrontation and Tehran’s growing unwillingness to accept the status quo.

The question is how much further the economic siege can be tightened without triggering the very military escalation that diplomacy has sought to prevent.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.