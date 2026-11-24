FinCEN flags $14.7 billion in transactions tied to Iranian shadow banking networks
US Treasury identified $14.7 billion in potential Iran-linked "shadow-banking" activity and sanctioned more than two dozen entities and individuals as part of a wider crackdown.
This was announced by the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which identified about $14.7 billion in financial activity from January 2025 to August 2026 that was "potentially linked" to Iranian shadow banking.
The US is expanding financial pressure on Iran, combining new sanctions with intelligence on suspected shadow-banking routes, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
FinCEN said the $14.7 billion involved transactions potentially connected to Iranian shadow banking over an 18-month period.
Treasury said entities in the several countries accounted for most of the transactions.
"SHADOW BANKING" refers to informal or non-traditional financial channels that can move money outside ordinary, regulated banking systems. These networks may use exchange houses, front companies, intermediaries and complex payment routes.
The $14.7 billion is an estimate of potentially-linked financial activity, not a confirmed total of Iranian money seized or directly tied to every sanctioned entity.
The claim came from an X post by @RapidResponse47, the White House’s rapid-response account.
But the underlying source is Treasury’s own November 23 announcement, which uses careful language: “potentially linked,” not proven Iranian state funds.
Treasury earlier announced Operation Economic Outcast, sanctioning more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies and key individuals.
The action is separate from the FinCEN analysis.
The sanctions target people and entities Treasury says are part of Iran’s global shadow-banking network.
The move is part of a wider US effort to cut Iran’s access to international finance and disrupt revenue channels that could support its economy or military programmes.
For banks and businesses, the warning raises compliance risks. US Treasury is urging American financial institutions to help block Tehran’s access to the global financial system.
The move forms part of an expanding US financial pressure on Iran, combining new sanctions with intelligence on suspected shadow-banking routes.
Businesses and banks face higher scrutiny over transactions involving the named jurisdictions and entities.
The action could restrict Iran’s access to dollars and global trade, increasing pressure on an economy already under sanctions.
Watch for further Treasury designations, enforcement actions and guidance to banks on suspicious transaction reporting.