Iraq blocks Iran football team’s plane from landing in Basra

Dubai: Iraq has refused permission for a plane carrying Iran’s national football team to land at Basra Airport on Tuesday, with the decision reportedly linked to US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines, according to two airport officials who spoke to Reuters.

The aircraft was forced to return to Iran, landing at Abadan Airport. An Iranian consulate official in Basra confirmed that the players will now complete the journey by road.

An Iraqi civil aviation official said the decision was taken to avoid the risk of breaching US sanctions against Iranian airlines.

In September, the US announced measures targeting international companies conducting business with Iranian airlines, as part of an effort to ground the country’s commercial aircraft fleet worldwide.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had warned that airports providing services to Iranian airlines risked being sanctioned, potentially losing access to the US dollar financial system.

The latest measures come amid an intensified US effort to put economic pressure on Iran, as President Donald Trump seeks to bring an end to the war launched by the US and Israel against the country in February.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.