UAE reaffirms support for Bahrain amid diplomatic tensions.
The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with Bahrain and condemned offensive statements and allegations made against the Kingdom and its judicial authority during a meeting in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the country's rejection of any attempts to disparage Bahrain or interfere in its internal affairs.
The Ministry stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty and judicial institutions, while upholding the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.
The UAE also commended the position of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, which clarified that the statements made during the meeting did not reflect Lebanon's official position or policy.
The Ministry stressed the need to take appropriate measures to prevent similar offensive statements from recurring and ensure that Lebanese territory is not used as a platform to disparage fellow Arab states.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its brotherly relations with both Bahrain and Lebanon, as well as promoting cooperation and advancing joint Arab action.