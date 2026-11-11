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Former Iraqi MP found strangled in Beirut apartment, three suspects identified

Lebanese authorities arrest one suspect as two Syrians believed to have fled the country

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Former Iraqi MP Ahmed Al Alwani was found strangled in Beirut apartment; three suspects identified, one arrested, two Syrians are believed to have fled the country as investigation unfolds.
Former Iraqi MP Ahmed Al Alwani was found strangled in Beirut apartment; three suspects identified, one arrested, two Syrians are believed to have fled the country as investigation unfolds.
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Dubai: Former Iraqi parliamentarian Ahmed Al Alwani was found strangled inside an apartment in Beirut after disappearing for four days, with Lebanese authorities identifying three suspects and arresting one, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The body was discovered on Monday evening in an apartment in Beirut's Tarik Al Jadidah neighbourhood. Its identity was established on Tuesday after Al Alwani's family reported him missing, according to local media.

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Preliminary investigations indicated that Al Alwani had been strangled with a cord removed from a curtain inside the apartment. A forensic medical report suggested he had died at least three days before his body was discovered.

Investigators identified three suspects, two Syrian nationals and one Lebanese citizen. The Lebanese suspect has been detained for questioning, while authorities believe the two Syrians may have fled Lebanon.

The judicial source said the three suspects had collected Al Alwani from the airport and taken him to his hotel after his arrival in Beirut last week.

Surveillance footage showed Al Alwani voluntarily entering the building with two men and proceeding to the apartment where his body was subsequently discovered.

Lebanese media reported that the three suspects had rented the apartment.

Lebanon's top prosecutor, Judge Ahmed Rami Al Hajj, is overseeing the investigation, with the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch working to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Iraqi Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Redha Al Husseini confirmed that Lebanese judicial authorities had opened an investigation and assigned a judge to oversee the case.

The Iraqi embassy said it was coordinating closely with Lebanese security agencies and awaiting the final investigation report.

It added that the body had been transferred to Zahle Government Hospital, where embassy officials accompanied a family member to examine it. Lebanese prosecutors also ordered DNA testing to establish the victim's identity conclusively.

Al Alwani, a former MP from Iraq's western Anbar province, belonged to the Albu Alwan tribe, which fought against Daesh. He was known for supporting protests against former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki's government. The Albu Alwan, one of the four core historical clans of the Dulaim confederation, is one of the largest Sunni Arab tribal groups in Iraq.

Sentenced to death in 2014 after being convicted of killing two Iraqi soldiers, Al Alwani spent approximately 12 years in prison before his reported release last year.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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