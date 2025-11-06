GOLD/FOREX
Lebanese army frees kidnapped Kuwaiti man, arrests three suspects

Suspects arrested, getaway vehicle seized after exchange of fire in eastern Lebanon

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Two Lebanese nationals and a Syrian citizen suspected of involvement in the kidnapping were detained.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Lebanese Army on Wednesday freed a Kuwaiti citizen who had been kidnapped earlier this month and arrested three involved in the abduction in the Saadnayel area of Zahle, eastern Lebanon, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

In a statement, the Army Command said that the Directorate of Intelligence successfully rescued the Kuwaiti national, who was abducted on November 1, following days of surveillance and precise security tracking.

Two Lebanese nationals and a Syrian citizen suspected of involvement in the kidnapping were detained during the operation in Saadnayel.

According to the statement, one of the suspects opened fire at intelligence officers during the arrest, prompting security forces to return fire. No injuries were reported. The vehicle used in the kidnapping was also seized.

The detainees and confiscated items have been handed over to the relevant judicial authorities. Investigations are under way.

