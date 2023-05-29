Dubai: A Saudi man has been kidnapped in Beirut, Lebanese media reported on Monday.
The Saudi embassy in Beirut initiated intense interactions with Lebanese authorities in order to learn more about the circumstances behind the disappearance of the Saudi citizen in Lebanon.
Instructions have been issued for employees of the Saudi embassy in Beirut not to go out to the street following the kidnap of the Saudi man.
Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said, “We have been following up with the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces since Sunday the issue of the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut.”
He said that he was in contact with the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari on ‘the smallest details’.
The Lebanese minister warned the perpetrators of ‘harsh punishment’, assuring that such cases affects Lebanon's relationship with its brothers.
“Always, with an iron fist, we work to liberate any citizen who is exposed to any harm on Lebanese soil,” he said.
The citizen was kidnapped after midnight on Saturday in Beirut airport road.