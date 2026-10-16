Social media personality returns to his hometown following release from custody
Dubai: Lebanese social media personality Dr Food returned to his hometown in Lebanon after being released from custody under the country's general amnesty law, marking a new chapter following his legal troubles.
The content creator is widely known by his online nickname, Dr Food, and has built a substantial following through food reviews and lifestyle content.
The Mount Lebanon Criminal Court ordered the release of George Hanna Dib, known as Dr Food, on Thursday after Lebanon's general amnesty law came into force, according to local media reports.
The law was published in the Official Gazette on October 15 after the Constitutional Council rejected a legal challenge against it.
Dib had been detained in connection with allegations of manufacturing and smuggling narcotics concealed in packages of a wafer product he had promoted online.
His lawyer, Issam Khoury, denied his client's involvement and submitted evidence concerning his whereabouts and communications, MTV Lebanon reported. The court ruled that the case fell within the provisions of the amnesty law, bringing the proceedings against him to an end.
Earlier this month, Dib had been granted bail in a separate domestic violence case brought by his former wife, Shorouk. However, he remained in custody because of the outstanding drug-related proceedings.
The latest ruling cleared the way for his release, with reports indicating that he subsequently returned to his hometown in Lebanon.
Dib, a prominent food influencer and entrepreneur, has attracted considerable attention on social media, with his legal troubles generating widespread public interest.