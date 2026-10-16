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Lebanese influencer Dr Food returns home after release under general amnesty

Social media personality returns to his hometown following release from custody

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A view of Beirut where Lebanese influencer Georges Dib, known on TikTok as 'Doctor Food' has been released under general amnesty.
A view of Beirut where Lebanese influencer Georges Dib, known on TikTok as 'Doctor Food' has been released under general amnesty.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Lebanese social media personality Dr Food returned to his hometown in Lebanon after being released from custody under the country's general amnesty law, marking a new chapter following his legal troubles.

The content creator is widely known by his online nickname, Dr Food, and has built a substantial following through food reviews and lifestyle content.

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The Mount Lebanon Criminal Court ordered the release of George Hanna Dib, known as Dr Food, on Thursday after Lebanon's general amnesty law came into force, according to local media reports.

The law was published in the Official Gazette on October 15 after the Constitutional Council rejected a legal challenge against it.

Dib had been detained in connection with allegations of manufacturing and smuggling narcotics concealed in packages of a wafer product he had promoted online.

His lawyer, Issam Khoury, denied his client's involvement and submitted evidence concerning his whereabouts and communications, MTV Lebanon reported. The court ruled that the case fell within the provisions of the amnesty law, bringing the proceedings against him to an end.

Earlier this month, Dib had been granted bail in a separate domestic violence case brought by his former wife, Shorouk. However, he remained in custody because of the outstanding drug-related proceedings.

The latest ruling cleared the way for his release, with reports indicating that he subsequently returned to his hometown in Lebanon.

Dib, a prominent food influencer and entrepreneur, has attracted considerable attention on social media, with his legal troubles generating widespread public interest.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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