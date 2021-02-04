Dubai: A state of anger has engulfed Lebanon after Lebanese analyst and political activist Luqman Salim was found dead in his car in Al Zahrani, Sidon, Southern Lebanon, local media reported today.
Salim, who was missing since yesterday, was shot twice in the head, according to media sources.
Salim, known for his strong opposition to Hezbollah, was murdered in his car when he was on his way home. His family reported his disappearance to security services after it had lost contact with him since 8pm on Wednesday. His sister, Rasha, posted on her Facebook and Twitter accounts news about losing contact with her brother.
The anti-Hezbollah activist is believed to assassinated, sources said.
In reaction, the Foreign Ministry, Future Movement, led by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, condemned the heinous crime.
New government
In press statements, Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said that what happened today is “horrific” and condemned crime.
The victim appeared recently in television interviews criticising the deteriorated situation in Lebanon and calling for an immediate action to form a new government away from sectarian quota.
The Future Movement has suspicions that Salim was assassinated. It called on competent security and judicial bodies to unearth the truth behind Salim’s assassination as soon as possible.
The movement warned the return of a “series of assassinations” targeting political activists.