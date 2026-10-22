US sanctions law firm and shipping agents over Iran’s shadow fleet

An example of a US-sanctioned crude oil tanker, the RAMONA I, due to its Iran links. Tracking databases list the same IMO number, 9233222, for both Triathlon and RAMONA I. It has the former names Shadi (until 2022), Seagull 21 (2021) and Triathlon (2021). The Triathlon record shows a crude oil tanker with the same IMO number, built in 2002 and sailing under the Liberian flag. The Ramona I record shows the same IMO, the same 84,586 gross tonnage and 164,445 deadweight tonnage, and a Panama flag. Why '"Monrovia" appears: Monrovia is Liberia’s capital and the port of registry for Liberian-flagged ships. So “Triathlon, registered in Monrovia” means it was Liberian-flagged at that point. It later appears under the Panama flag, which is consistent with the Panama-flagged vessels Treasury described in this action. Marine Traffic