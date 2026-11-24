Singer and team face lashes over 'immoral' YouTube concert in Iran
Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert production team have received 74 lashes over a YouTube performance in which she sang without wearing a hijab.
“The sentence of 74 lashes imposed on Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of the production team behind her concert video was carried out today (Monday),” lawyer Mostafa Nili said, as quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency.
A member of the defence team also confirmed the punishment to the BBC. The flogging was carried out in the city of Qom.
According to the BBC, the five people who received the lashes were:
Parastoo Ahmadi, the singer
Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, a musician
Amin Taheri, a musician
Amir-Ali Pirnia, a musician
Mohsen Lashkari, the concert organiser
The pro-reformist outlet Emtedad also reported the punishment, citing Nili.
The defendants were convicted of offences described by the court as “offending public decency” and publishing “vulgar and immoral” content online. They were also handed two-year bans on artistic activities and foreign travel.
Reports said Ahmadi and eight members of her production team were sentenced to 74 lashes. It remains unclear whether the sentences against the other defendants have been carried out.
The case dates back to December 2024, when Ahmadi, 29, released a video of a performance filmed at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai near Qom.
She wore a long, sleeveless black dress and performed without a headscarf alongside male musicians. The concert had no live audience but was streamed online and attracted millions of views.
Iranian authorities subsequently opened a case, describing the performance as an “illegal concert”. Ahmadi was arrested shortly after its release and later freed, according to reports.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights, told CNN that Ahmadi's clothing was an important factor in the punishment. He added that the prosecution was also linked to her public singing and challenge to the authorities.
A criminal court in Qom convicted Ahmadi and members of her team in June over the online performance. Their appeals were rejected in September, upholding the sentences.
A member of the defence team told the BBC that lawyers had tried to overturn the verdict or secure a reduction or suspension of the punishment, but their efforts had failed.
Iran has enforced compulsory hijab rules since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing in public.
Restrictions also affect women's public music performances, particularly solo singing before mixed audiences.
Enforcement of the dress code has become a major point of tension since nationwide protests in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini. She died in custody after being detained by morality police over allegations that she had worn her headscarf improperly.
The flogging has drawn condemnation from human rights advocates. Amnesty International has described flogging as cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.
Iranian authorities had not immediately commented on the reported enforcement of the sentence.