The 10-day campaign is part of a project that has helped 5,061 people in a decade.
Sharjah: Five hundred workers have been given the chance to perform Umrah through a 10-day trip organised by the Sharjah Charity International, as part of its efforts to make the religious journey accessible to people who cannot afford it.
The campaign, launched on Tuesday, is part of the association’s ‘Facilitating Umrah’ initiative, which extends support to several sections of society, including workers, cancer patients, outstanding students at Al Qasimia University and underprivileged families.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International, said the project was designed to reach people from different backgrounds rather than serve one particular group.
Over the past decade, the association’s Umrah campaigns have enabled 5,061 people to perform the religious rites, reflecting its continued commitment to expanding the initiative and reaching more beneficiaries.
The latest 10-day trip will give the workers time to perform Umrah and visit the prophet’s mosque in Madinah.
The association has arranged for supervisors to accompany the participants throughout the journey. They will explain the Umrah rituals, answer questions and provide guidance to ensure the workers can complete the rites smoothly and with peace of mind.
Bin Khadem thanked philanthropists and donors for their continued support of the association’s charitable projects and initiatives throughout the year.
He said their generosity plays a vital role in sustaining the association’s humanitarian work and bringing happiness to beneficiaries across the community.