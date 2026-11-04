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Sharjah Charity sends 500 workers on 10-day Umrah trip

The 10-day campaign is part of a project that has helped 5,061 people in a decade.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Charity sends 500 workers on a 10-day Umrah trip.
Sharjah Charity sends 500 workers on a 10-day Umrah trip.
Sharjah Charity International

Sharjah: Five hundred workers have been given the chance to perform Umrah through a 10-day trip organised by the Sharjah Charity International, as part of its efforts to make the religious journey accessible to people who cannot afford it.

The campaign, launched on Tuesday, is part of the association’s ‘Facilitating Umrah’ initiative, which extends support to several sections of society, including workers, cancer patients, outstanding students at Al Qasimia University and underprivileged families.

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Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International, said the project was designed to reach people from different backgrounds rather than serve one particular group.

Over the past decade, the association’s Umrah campaigns have enabled 5,061 people to perform the religious rites, reflecting its continued commitment to expanding the initiative and reaching more beneficiaries.

The latest 10-day trip will give the workers time to perform Umrah and visit the prophet’s mosque in Madinah.

The association has arranged for supervisors to accompany the participants throughout the journey. They will explain the Umrah rituals, answer questions and provide guidance to ensure the workers can complete the rites smoothly and with peace of mind.

Bin Khadem thanked philanthropists and donors for their continued support of the association’s charitable projects and initiatives throughout the year.

He said their generosity plays a vital role in sustaining the association’s humanitarian work and bringing happiness to beneficiaries across the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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