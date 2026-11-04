Sharjah: Five hundred workers have been given the chance to perform Umrah through a 10-day trip organised by the Sharjah Charity International, as part of its efforts to make the religious journey accessible to people who cannot afford it.

The association has arranged for supervisors to accompany the participants throughout the journey. They will explain the Umrah rituals, answer questions and provide guidance to ensure the workers can complete the rites smoothly and with peace of mind.

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