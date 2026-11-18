Customers can send up to Dh50,000 through LuLu Exchange, with transfer fees waived for now
Dubai: Talabat has teamed up with LuLu Exchange to let UAE customers send money abroad directly through its app. The service, introduced in October, pays funds into recipients’ bank accounts.
Talabat listed India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia and Bangladesh as destinations. The company said it plans to add more countries.
Eligible customers can select “Send Money Abroad” under talabat Pay or tap the “Send Money” tile on the app’s home screen. LuLu Exchange verifies customers by asking them to scan their Emirates ID and complete a face scan.
Once verified, customers can select a currency, enter the amount and add a recipient before paying. LuLu Exchange handles the payment and remittance, and the fee waiver applies for a limited time.