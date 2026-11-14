UAE: New rules set to ensure fairness in disciplinary penalties for workers

In a statement published on its official website, the ministry stressed that a stable working environment is not built on the absence of accountability, nor is it achieved through imposing excessive penalties. Rather, it is established when both parties to the employment relationship – workers and employers – understand their respective rights and obligations and have confidence that decisions affecting their employment relationship are based on clear rules and applied fairly.

The ministry emphasised that the strength of a disciplinary decision does not lie in the severity of the penalty imposed, but rather in the soundness of the grounds on which it is based. While discipline is achieved through the exercise of authority, its sustainability depends on the fairness with which that authority is exercised.

The ministry added: “This highlights the importance of distinguishing between establishing that a violation has occurred and determining whether the penalty is lawful and justified. The former concerns the incident itself and the evidence supporting it, while the latter relates to the soundness of the procedures followed and whether the penalty is proportionate to the seriousness of the misconduct.”

The (MoHRE) said: “A worker may be late for work for the first time, while another may repeatedly arrive late despite having been warned. Similarly, one worker may commit an error with limited consequences, while another, through negligence, may put the safety of colleagues or the interests of the establishment at risk. Although the violations may be established in both cases, the differing circumstances and consequences mean that treating them equally in terms of penalties would be closer to overlooking justice than achieving it.”

Article 24 of the Executive Regulations, issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, requires employers to take into account the seriousness and severity of the violation and its consequences. It also requires that workers be notified in writing of the allegations against them, given the opportunity to present their statements and have their defence examined, with the proceedings documented in an official record before any penalty is imposed. Workers must also be informed of the reasons for the disciplinary action taken against them.

It explained that listening to a worker does not mean showing leniency towards misconduct, just as examining the circumstances surrounding a violation does not undermine the employer’s authority. An investigation may uncover facts that were not initially apparent or establish that the conduct was more serious than first believed. In either case, a decision based on a proper investigation is more likely to achieve its intended purpose.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.