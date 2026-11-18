Speaking on the upcoming edition, Vivek Shukla, director and CEO of AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd, said: “We are delighted to bring the 14th edition of the Study in India Fair to the UAE. The response we have received over the years from NRI and international families has been overwhelming. India today offers some of the finest educational opportunities in the world - combining global outlook with strong value systems. Through this fair, we aim to make the process of discovering and accessing these opportunities simpler and more transparent for students and parents in the region.”