Indian expat student in UAE, 11, scores 1410 in SAT, wins rare honour from Johns Hopkins' CTY

Grade 6 prodigy from Abu Dhabi school earns two certificates, placed in 93rd percentile
Abu Dhabi: While most kids of his age are busy with Grade 6 homework and exams, 11-year-old Muhammad Maaz Khan has taken an exam designed for students who are about to apply to university. The Indian expat boy in Abu Dhabi sat the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), usually taken by 17 and 18-year-olds, and scored 1410 out of 1600.
The Abu Dhabi Indian School – Muroor student scored 710 in Mathematics and 700 in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing. His overall SAT score of placed him in the 93rd percentile among 12th-grade test-takers from the past three years, despite taking the exam as a Grade 6 student.
For a Grade 6 student taking the SAT in the fall, the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth (CTY) threshold for Grand Honors/Study of Exceptional Talent (SET) is 630 in either section.
Maaz scored above this threshold in both Maths (by 80) and ERW (by 70), qualifying for recognition in both areas, an uncommon achievement for a student of his age.
While young high achievers often lean heavily towards one subject, Maaz's near-equal scores in advanced algebra and high school-level reading and writing set him apart.
Speaking to Gulf News about his achievement, Maaz said: "First when I saw the score I said Alhamdulillah. I was grateful to see a 1410, especially because I had prepared in a relatively short period of time.”
He said his reason for attempting the test was not about competing with older students. “It was just a personal experiment to see how far my mind could stretch.”
For Maaz, taking the SAT felt a lot like playing a big game of chess. “I just looked at each maths and English question as a strategic move I had to calculate, and it was really exciting to see the pieces click together," he said.
When stuck, he tried not to panic. He eliminated options, worked out what the question was really asking and moved on, returning later rather than losing time on a single problem.
"I like maths because it allows you to use logic and patterns to solve complex problems. Physics is an extension of mathematics which helps to understand how the real world works,” he said.
His school record goes well beyond one exam score. Maaz won the gold medal in GIMP – Level 1 at the Artificial Intelligence National Championship (AINC) in 2025.
Maaz is a Gold Scholar in the Assessment of Scholastic Skills through Educational Testing (ASSET) exams and has received academic topper certificates from his school. He is also the young author of Different Minds, published by Bri Books.
His school places him in its gifted and talented category. He is currently working on calculus and computer science concepts.
Dr Rishikesh Padegaonkar, principal, ADIS, said the school is immensely proud of Maaz’s SAT achievement.
“Achieving this level of performance at Grade 6 is a notable accomplishment and reflects Maaz’s commitment, curiosity and consistent effort. We congratulate Maaz and his parents on this achievement and appreciate the support of his teachers and mentors."
"At Abu Dhabi Indian School, we remain committed to providing students with opportunities to identify and develop their strengths, pursue their interests and challenge themselves academically. We wish Maaz continued success in his learning journey and look forward to seeing his achievements develop further,” he added.
Meanwhile, his private teacher for maths and physics, Malini Suresh, vouches for his ability.
“Maaz has near-equal mastery over advanced algebraic concepts and complex high-school level reading and writing. He has finished learning maths and physics beyond grade 10 and he is doing higher level courses in these subjects. He now takes online college-level courses on his own,” said Malini, who runs Maths Beyond Syllabus, a programme in which students capable of advanced topics are tutored in maths and physics.
Away from the books, Maaz plays chess, goes cycling in his neighbourhood on weekends and enjoys online video games. "I do my schoolwork first and then spend time on subjects I'm interested in. Having time to relax helps me learn better,” he said.
His parents, Irfan Khan, an engineer, and Sofiya Khan, who holds an MBA, are from Mumbai, Maharashtra, and have lived in the UAE for 22 years. Maaz was born and brought up in the country. They say they noticed his curiosity early, when he asked questions that went beyond his age.
"Our goal has always been to support his natural curiosity without any pressure. We are thrilled to see his passion for learning recognised on a global stage by Johns Hopkins," they said. The parents said they want their prodigy son to enjoy being a child and to stay grounded, grateful and kind.
His advice to other students who feel different from their classmates is to follow their curiosity even when it goes beyond their grade level. "You don't have to compare your journey with everyone else's," he said.
On the SAT, he recommends understanding concepts rather than memorising techniques, practising regularly, reviewing mistakes and managing time. "Most importantly, don't let one test define you," he said.
Maaz hopes to use the SET programme to explore maths, physics and computer science in greater depth and to meet other passionate learners. His ambition is a career in science and technology, including artificial intelligence, and eventually working on meaningful projects.
He thanked Almighty Allah, his parents, his school's principal, teachers and management, and tutor Malini for their encouragement and guidance. He also thanked the UAE leadership for supporting young students, and his extended family for their prayers.
Maaz's result adds to a growing list of young UAE-based learners who are proving that age need not limit ambition.
Last year, Shaurya Yashesh Thakkar, an exceptional 8-year-old Grade 2 student from GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai earned the prestigious Grand Honors SET recognition from the CTY. His outstanding achievement placed him in the 98th percentile globally—a distinction held by fewer than 30% of international test-takers.
In May this year, Arjun Abhinav Patwardhan, a 12-year-old Australian expat of Indian origin and a grade 8 student at Global Indian International School (GIIS), Abu Dhabi, scored 1290 in the SAT, including 750 out of 800 in math, to earn the Grand Honors Award.