Pupils caught cheating for the first time will lose 12 conduct marks and fail the subject
Dubai: Pupils in Grades 3 to 12 across the UAE will begin their first-term examinations on Wednesday, 25 November, with strict rules in place to prevent cheating, the leaking of exam questions and disruptions to examination proceedings.
The examinations for the 2026–2027 academic year will run until 11 December, with a break for the UAE National Day holiday. The schedule applies to government schools and private schools following the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.
Pupils in Grades 3 and 4 will sit paper-based examinations, while those in Grades 5 to 12 will take paper-based or electronic tests, depending on their grade and subject. All pupils are required to attend school in person.
Grade 12 pupils must bring their laptops to school, with the English examination including a written electronic assessment, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Grade 12 pupils in the general and advanced streams will begin with mathematics on Wednesday, followed by English on Thursday and chemistry on Friday.
Examinations will resume on 7 December with physics, followed by Arabic on 8 December, Islamic education on 9 December and social studies on 10 December, before concluding with biology on 11 December.
Pupils in the applied stream will begin with applied mathematics on Wednesday, followed by English on Thursday. Their examinations will resume on 7 December with applied sciences, followed by Arabic, Islamic education and social studies.
Grade 12 pupils will be permitted to use scientific calculators in mathematics and science examinations.
Those enrolled in private schools following the ministry’s curriculum will sit their Grade 12 examinations at government schools under arrangements coordinated with the ministry’s school operations sector.
School administrators said that examinations for Grades 5 to 11 would generally run from 9am to 11.30am, while Grade 12 examinations would be scheduled between noon and 2.30pm. Friday examinations are scheduled from 9am to 11am.
Teachers are prohibited from reading out centrally administered examination questions, except in Grade 3, where they may read the questions aloud without guiding pupils towards the answers.
Under the anti-cheating policy, pupils are prohibited from bringing unauthorised electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches and headphones, into examination rooms.
Other prohibited practices include exchanging answers, leaking or circulating examination questions, deliberately damaging examination papers, impersonating other pupils, falsifying school documents and assisting others in cheating.
The regulations also prohibit attempts to gain unauthorised access to examination systems, manipulate results or enlist outside assistance to complete project-based assessments.
Pupils caught cheating for the first time will receive a zero in the subject concerned, have 12 marks deducted from their conduct score and be barred from taking a make-up examination. Their parents or guardians will also be summoned to the school.
Repeat offenders will receive zero marks in all subjects, be barred from taking make-up examinations and be referred to behavioural intervention programmes.