UAE students explore courses from cybersecurity to criminology at Edufair Abu Dhabi

Students seek details on degrees and career pathways as they plan for university
Hundreds of students from schools across the UAE visited Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi on Saturday to speak to university representatives, learn about degree programmes and gather information on their higher education options.
Running at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, until Sunday, October 18, the event brings together universities, education providers, study-abroad advisers and career services experts, allowing students and parents to ask questions about courses, admission requirements, fees, scholarships and career prospects.
For students in Grades 9 and 11, the visit offered a chance to explore subjects they are interested in, compare academic pathways and find out which universities offer the programmes they may want to pursue.
Technology-related courses were among the options attracting interest from students preparing for university.
Jeanna John, a Grade 11 student at Sunrise English Private School, is considering computer science and cybersecurity but has yet to decide where she wants to study.
“I am looking at technology-related courses, particularly in computer science and cybersecurity. I am currently in Grade 11, so I have one more year before I need to make a decision about university. I am still exploring my options and have not yet decided whether to study in the UAE, India or abroad,” she said.
Her schoolmate Akshaya Jampana is considering two fields with different academic requirements and career paths.
“I’m interested in computer science and chemical engineering. I’m currently in Grade 11 and am considering Singapore or Australia for my higher education after completing Grade 12,” she said.
For Ayesha Faraz, a Grade 9 student at Bright Riders School, the visit was an opportunity to explore engineering programmes in the UAE while keeping overseas options open.
“I want to pursue engineering in Italy, but I am also interested in universities in the UAE. I want to learn more about the courses they offer,” she said.
Speaking to university representatives gave students an opportunity to ask about course content, entry requirements, practical training and the career options available after graduation.
Some students arrived with an interest in more specialised fields, including criminology and criminal psychology.
Mithra Jayesh, a Grade 9 student at Bright Riders School, became interested in criminology after watching documentaries on the subject. She visited Edufair Abu Dhabi to identify universities offering relevant programmes.
“After graduating from school, I want to pursue a programme in criminology. I am at Edufair to find out which universities in the UAE have these courses,” she said.
Her friend Maryam Shaikh is interested in criminal psychology, another field that examines criminal behaviour, although from a different perspective.
For Mohammed Omer Yasser, a Grade 9 student at Bright Riders School, the priority was finding out more about professional qualifications in accounting and finance.
“I want to study commerce after Grade 10, with a focus on finance and maths. I am here to gather more information about the ACCA qualification,” he said.
The ACCA qualification is a professional accountancy credential that students can consider as part of a longer-term career plan in accounting and finance.
Meanwhile, Bhavya Naradala, a Grade 11 student at Sunrise English Private School, is exploring medicine and psychology as possible areas of study.
“I’m interested in medicine and psychology, and I’m exploring courses related to these fields to understand my higher education options,” she said.
Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi continues until 7pm on Sunday, October 18, at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche.